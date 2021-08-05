To the editor: Gratefully, along with his lemmings, Trump will inevitably Trump himself.
Do the likes of McCarthy, Jordan, Gaetz and company honestly feel they can outwit and outmaneuver the truth that history will undoubtedly reveal? Not only reveal but make patently clear even to to those who are mired in his self-serving treachery and his traitorous acts?
In fact, history has already done so — multiple times. We have impeachments one and two, which, to anyone actually sentient and awake, make the case quite obvious if one discounts both the timidity of Robert Mueller and the perfidy of former Attorney General William Barr. And, of course, we have, of recent vintage, the reveal of Trump asking a small favor of then-acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen: "Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.” Well, guess what? Humpty Trumpty just took a great fall and all the would-be king’s horses and all the would-be king’s men are not about to put Humpty Trumpty together again. How do you like them apples?
Robin Norris, Alford