To the editor: For all those people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine because of your obsession with misinformation, belief in conspiracy theories or your desire to simply please your crazed right-wing political leaders: life comes before liberty.
You, in fact, do not have the right, or as you may call it "freedom," to endanger the lives of innocent human beings. I and millions of other grandparents, for example, have grandchildren under 12 years old who cannot yet be protected from this deadly virus and are at the mercy of responsible adults to take various measures to lessen their risk of exposure. Meanwhile, you counter those efforts by blatantly ignoring the science and exponentially escalating the spread of this disease to them and all other vulnerable individuals in our society.
We've suffered more than 600,000 COVID-related deaths to date in the U.S. and cases are surging. Ironically, we have the means to eradicate this disease as we did with polio, smallpox, diphtheria, measles, etc. It's called a vaccine. Do the right thing.
TJ Chiaretto, Pittsfield