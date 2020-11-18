To the editor:
Since the counting of the presidential election ballots is all but done, it is clear Joe Biden is our next president. Donald Trump still does not believe this. He is still, along with his henchmen and sons, trying to find a way to steal the election. There is none. It's over.
Donald Trump is in such grave legal danger, that he is trying to stay in office for four more years so he can be protected and give him time to clean up the mess he is in. We all know how he and his sleazy followers in office operate. We have seen it for four years. He is a master of deception to get 70 million to vote for him. Stuff like this happened in the late 30s in Europe by the name of Adolph Hitler. We senior citizens still have it burned in our minds. I believe if Donald Trump were to be tested by a psychiatrist, he would be found to be insane.
I pray to God that our new administration has enough time to fix all the damage Trump has done to our great country. God Bless America.
Mario R. Rizzardi, Pittsfield