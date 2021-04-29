To the editor: I am an alumna of the Pittsfield Public Schools and a 57-year employee of the same.
During my tenure in the district I have worked for 10 superintendents; of the 10, five were “outsiders.” Three of the five “outsiders” supposedly came to the district with experience and new ideas. A Search Committee consisting of School Committee and community members made site visits to the individual districts and met with school officials, parents, students and members of their respective communities. All were given exemplary reports. As it turned out, none of the three were vested in our community and all were replaced with “insiders.” Over the years, Pittsfield has lost highly qualified administrators and teachers to other districts when it became apparent they could not advance here despite being qualified and committed to our students and community.
To infer that the process was “rigged “is not only ludicrous, but an insult to the members of the School Committee and community members who gave their time to bring forth, in their opinion, the best candidates who possessed the experience, qualifications and a vision, as well as a commitment to staff, students and the community to become the new superintendent.
The position description states “the Deputy Superintendent will act in place of the Superintendent.” If the district did not have a capable deputy superintendent, I expect they would have approached the process differently. It was more than obvious that the deputy superintendent, who has served the district for 27 years as a teacher, building-based technology professional development specialist, district technology professional development coordinator, school/community coordinator, vice principal and principal should be the interim superintendent. He humbly accepted knowing the challenges would be monumental in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. He has proven he is worthy of being Pittsfield’s superintendent of schools. He exceeds all the qualifications and experience critical to the office. Is he perfect? Of course not, no one is; the world is not perfect.
No one should be selected for any position because of race, color or creed, but by being a visionary, having knowledge, integrity, understanding, caring and experience.
We are all entitled to our opinions, but to suggest the district has taken a step backward because the candidate they wanted wasn’t selected demonstrates childishness.
The only thing that went wrong with the superintendent search was some people did not do their homework.
Beverly J. Gans, Pittsfield