We asked, you answered: Reader responses on daylight saving time reform
Let’s stop changing the clocks, regardless of which time we settle on
To the editor: I would be very pleased to finally be rid of this arcane ritual of resetting all clocks twice each year.
Like others, I do not know whether daylight saving or standard time would be more beneficial, although I am leaning more toward standard time. How about this. Let’s try daylight savings time for one year then standard time for one year before deciding.
Nicholino Barbadoro, Stockbridge
Let’s keep the status quo of alternating between standard and daylight saving
To the editor: I believe that we should continue to have a period of standard time and a period of daylight saving time every year.
The primary reason I support the current system is the safety of school children waiting for the bus or walking to school. With the current standard time, sunrise in the beginning of December is about 7 a.m., 7:20 a.m. in January, 7 a.m. in February and 6:20 a.m. in March. Spring these times ahead and it would be pitch-dark as our kids are on their way to school — a recipe for tragedy.
E. Patrick Storey Jr., Tolland
Let’s move to permanent daylight saving time
To the editor: Over the years, all of my friends and family have dreaded the inevitable turning back of the clocks in November, throwing us into darkness at 4:30 p.m.
It makes for an unreasonably long evening, to the point where these family members and friends always use the word “depressing” to describe this time change, and they always say how senseless it is. I agree 100 percent. Who wants to think of bedtime basically in the middle of the day? Not me and not any of the people I know. Who does this benefit? Kids going to school, who are in school anyway and who I doubt are bothered in the least one way or the other? So it’s dark getting on the bus — if you asked them if they’d rather have more daylight after school so maybe they could actually get some fresh air playing outdoors before dinner, I’m guessing they’d prefer the extension of daylight after school.
Are children the reason the rest of us must suffer through four long months of extended darkness? Don’t adults and seniors count? I sure would love to have daylight extended into after 5:30 p.m., and even that is a very early evening. As for those joggers who like to run at the crack of dawn: Run after work. For this issue to get such nonpartisan support says it all: Keep daylight saving time. I bet there will be fewer cases of drunken driving, accidents and just plain miserable people. (Miserable people might tend to drink more due to the reduced daylight — just my thought.)
You cannot please everyone, but it seems obvious keeping daylight saving time would please most of the people. I vote with the majority on this one.
Debra Johnson, North Adams
Let’s stick to standard time
To the editor: I vote for permanent standard time.
Time is a precious gift and we should not be rushing through life and upsetting our body and universe. Babies have a hard time adjusting along with school children. They become irritable, hungry and tired along with the parents. For those on medications, that is another complication along with those who do shift work.
Arizona and Hawaii have no issues with standard. Those who wish to start their day early may do so with standard time. I have seen no energy savings with daylight savings time in my electric bill. As a matter of fact, if I try and save like using clothes lines and unplugging unused electric appliances. I have noticed the electric goes up on rates. I have noticed people using lights during the day, as their rooms are dark and children need lights to do homework in the afternoon or evening. I worry about children walking to school or waiting for buses in the winter months if we are on daylight savings. I have even noticed front porch lights on during the day; no savings there. I have always been for standard.
Coralie Pelkey, Peru
Let’s compromise and keep switching the clocks but at smaller intervals
To the editor: I’m in my early 60s, and I remember changing the clocks every year.
The dates for “fall back” and “spring ahead” have changed over the years, but the time has always changed. I have to say that it’s more difficult for me to adjust to springing ahead; losing that hour of sleep makes it harder for me to “rise and shine” and go to work in the early morning hours. Of course, after several weeks, I do adjust to the time change.
I like the extra daylight we get during daylight saving time, and would like to continue that extra daylight in the winter months. Losing an entire hour of light on winter mornings will be tough, though. What if we could compromise and make the time change a half-hour instead of a full hour?. I know I have much more energy at the end of the day when there’s still daylight than I do when it gets dark early. A half-hour change will give us a little more daylight on winter mornings, while still providing extra daylight in the evenings.
I realize that compromise is rare in this day and age. Perhaps compromising is what we need to encourage more in our country — not just next spring, but throughout all four seasons of the year.
Linda Nash Mullett, Stamford, Vt.
Let’s stop complaining about changing the clocks
To the editor: The most surprising fact in your recent editorial on daylight saving time is that 71 percent of Americans want to stop the practice of changing the clocks twice a year.
There are many chores in day-to-day life, such as doing the laundry, shoveling the snow from the driveway or washing the dishes that may be drudgery, but changing the clocks each March in return for an extra hour of evening daylight for the next eight months has one of the greatest returns on effort invested of them all.
I may be a bit sleepy in the morning for a couple of days after the time change, and it might take 10 to 15 minutes to change the clocks, but starting the very day of the time change until early November, that extra hour of daylight is a never-ending delight. I especially love the longest days of the year from May through July when it doesn’t get dark until almost 9 p.m. Eliminating this would be a very real tragedy from my point of view.
As far as switching to year-round daylight saving, the tangible benefits seem negligible. We certainly are not going to be able to play golf in the extra hour of evening daylight from November to March here in the Berkshires. And the later sunrises all winter long would be depressing. My vote is to keep what we have, which works wonderfully: daylight saving time for around eight months a year.
David G. Black, Pittsfield
Let’s focus on more important things
To the editor: The Senate, “the world’s greatest deliberative body,” has quibbled over the hours they will allow sunlight to reach us when its heat they must address.
Heat should only eclipse light in debate since, if it continues doing it in our environment, no earthly good can come of it. Daily we trap more lethal heat on our only planet and we’ve become too hot; every honest metric demonstrates this. We’re consequently on our way to ecological catastrophe.
Were senators rearranging deck chairs on our global Titanic, the biosphere? Did they debate the angelic acreage on the head of the linchpin in the grenade that is the world’s climate policy? Polishing the finial on our broken climate chariot? Helios laughs at our folly across a chasm of time and wisdom, so continuing business as usual is not a serious response. If you think it is then listen as Gaia echoes Helios’ mocking laugh. When will the scales of untenable normative assumptions about global ecology fall from humanity’s eyes?
We must hand this blue-green orb, our only home, to our descendants while it has a fighting chance by collectively adopting renewable energies and efficiencies. There already aren’t enough hours in a day to address this. We must calculate costs and budgets, enact laws, appropriate monies and administer sane policies to save our planet. Citizens must help. And whatever hours senators think daylight should signify, they need to recognize that our time to do something timely about our real sun problem is running out.
Geoffrey Purcell, Great Barrington