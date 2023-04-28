We asked readers what they think Pittsfield mayoral candidates should focus on if they want to win their votes. Here are your answers ...

Come November, Pittsfield voters will hire a new mayor to lead the city at the heart of the Berkshires. There’s a lot of race to run between now and then, and incumbent Mayor Linda Tyer forgoing reelection means City Hall’s corner office will see some new vision no matter the electoral outcome.
So far, three candidates have declared: City Council President Peter Marchetti, former City Council Vice President John Krol and previous mayoral hopeful Craig Gaetani. More might enter, but whatever names land on November’s ballots we hope for a substantive, issues-centric campaign that gives voters a clear choice of their options for the leader on Pittsfield’s path to the future. We endeavor to raise, debate and analyze the issues shaping that path, but we also want the letters section to continue doing its part for local democracy by being an incubator for the conversations that the greater Pittsfield community cares about.
To that end, we asked readers what they think mayoral candidates should focus on while making their case to voters. As we expected, our neighbors did not disappoint in offering up thoughtful and varied perspectives on the key issues facing Pittsfield. The aspect most complicated and most beautiful about democracy is that no one perspective is identical to another, and that certainly proved true for these diverse responses. Still, some common themes emerge that Pittsfield’s next mayor ought to heed: Maintaining transparency and clear lines of public communication; making the city more hospitable to businesses and homeowners as well as motorists and pedestrians; building a brighter, more hopeful future for youth struggling now and younger generations to come.
To those seeking to lead the city, we might also add: Listen to your constituents. They see up close the tallest challenges for their communities, and as these responses show, they also have some informed and compelling takes on how City Hall should be moving to address those issues. We’re glad to be able to share those perspectives in this proverbial town square, where ideas might augment and sharpen one another — and where those seeking Pittsfield’s highest office can get an idea of how to shape their mission.
Will you make all of Pittsfield more walkable?
To the editor: It goes without saying that a multitude of urgent issues will face our next mayor, and candidates should offer specifics on as many as they can for voters to make a more informed choice.
One issue that stands out for me is whether and how our next mayor will support the city’s movement toward more walkable neighborhoods and complete streets that are safer regardless of your mode of travel. Will they support the city’s Bicycle Facilities Master Plan? Will they pledge that the Department of Public Services will continue to have leadership who will move the city forward on this issue? Can they articulate how revitalizing our historic downtown requires an approach that is fundamentally different from the approach taken by sprawling retail “power centers” like ours in Coltsville?
I see this as key to tackling other challenges the city faces around economics, safety, health, accessibility and equity. A neighborhood where more people are out walking, biking and using other micromobility devices is a neighborhood that is more tightly knit and vibrant. Making it more viable and attractive to get around our city regardless of your age or ability and without requiring a car for every trip and errand will pay dividends on all of the above. I’m looking for a mayor with the passion and political will to continue us on that path.
Jared Cowing, Pittsfield
What is your housing plan?
To the editor: In March 2022, 1Berkshire and the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission published "A Housing Vision for the Berkshires," addressing the shortage of decent housing at all levels — affordable, workforce and market rate.
Which of the specific and concrete strategies in that report will you commit to advancing for Pittsfield?
Choices include (but are not limited to): Establish a rental inspection program; use Community Preservation Act funds to support development; create a room-occupancy tax on short term rentals to support development; recruit housing advocates to serve on permit-granting and development review committees; amend zoning rules to allow more forms of housing "by right" (instead of by special permit); implement the 2008 "Getting Home" plan to end homelessness; identify residentially zoned land served by utilities that could be rezoned for denser housing or mixed use development.
How would you address neighborhood opposition to the development of new housing?
Sara Hathaway, Pittsfield
The writer is a member of the Pittsfield School Committee and a former mayor of Pittsfield.
How will you invest in education and mental health access?
To the editor: There can be no more essential issue than the education and wellbeing of our youngest citizens.
Our next mayor needs to have a forward-thinking, inclusive and broad approach to addressing true change in Pittsfield Public Schools and be moved to action not rhetoric. This includes support for parents, caregivers and teachers; equitable access to children’s mental health and nutrition; and taking the whole child into account when implementing educational change.
Doing more of the same and putting it in a different wrapper is not going to move any of us forward. All change is uncomfortable and often met with resistance. There can be fear of making mistakes, fear of being blamed and fear of losing one’s job.
To create change and implement it, our next mayor must have true and stellar leadership skills, create an atmosphere where mistakes are welcomed and honored as learning tools, and they must be willing to lead by example.
If change were easy, the world would look very different. I want our next mayor to be bold, courageous and kind in showing others how to manage the discomfort of change so we can all be empowered to build a truly new and effective educational system, mental health access, and a community where we listen to each other and help each other thrive.
Ultimately, I want the country to point to Pittsfield as the example of how to create a stellar public educational system and a healthy, inclusive, kind community.
Elizabeth Heller, Pittsfield
How can we give desperately needed hope to Pittsfield’s youth?
To the editor: Too many young people in Pittsfield are falling through the cracks.
Last year, I produced “Hear Me,” a documentary featuring seven local young people who have been impacted by gun violence. Now, I’m interviewing high schoolers at Eagle Academy in Pittsfield and facilitating an arts residency at the Department of Youth Services, where high school boys from Pittsfield go once they’re locked up. It’s no secret that Pittsfield is a through-line of drug trafficking or that guns are more present on the streets than any of us would like.
There are increasing health disparities and inequities between neighborhoods. Pittsfield Public Schools and families are dealing with the fallout of COVID and an uptick in emotional and behavioral challenges.
Traumas go unprocessed and unhealed. As one 15-year-old noted, “I haven’t had hope in 15 years.” Meanwhile, the mall and North Street remain vacant. I constantly hear the same concern: There’s not enough for young people to do. Violence begets violence; the combination of teenage fear and ego can be lethal. The cycle continues, enveloping more families, multiplying traumas. Young people bear the brunt of this inequity; they’re funneled into a system that was never intended to truly rehabilitate. Without proper interventions in place, it can feel like the city is complicit in the criminalization of our youth. We desperately need a bolder plan for proactive intervention.
How does the incoming mayor plan to support our most vulnerable young people, to disrupt this cycle before it takes more of our kids?
Jenny Herzog, Williamstown
The writer is founder and director of Chaos Theory, a nonprofit that uses the arts to platform the voices and stories of Berkshire community members impacted by violence.
Will you pledge to prioritize communication and healthy development?
To the editor: Engagement with the community is key to solving the innumerable difficult challenges the new mayor of Pittsfield will face.
First, improve communications. Start by fixing the city's website and commit to keeping it current. Respond promptly and directly to residents who contact City Hall with concerns. Solicit and respect the input of residents before making major changes that affect their lives.
Second, address the impact on climate of all city operations. Retire city-owned, gas-powered maintenance equipment. Sponsor exchanges to encourage residents to replace gas-powered lawn-maintenance equipment with electric. Adopt dual-stream recycling, mandatory food composting and require businesses to stop using plastic takeout containers. Seek out new strategies.
Third, focus on making Pittsfield a more pleasant place to live and economic development will follow. Prove that the city administration and the police care about the common welfare by listening more and responding with respect. Some police resources should be diverted away from highly reactive emergency response toward greater community engagement. The police need to be better skilled in defusing potentially violent confrontations and in addressing quality-of-life problems — like noise, littering and vandalism — with a problem-solving attitude. The new mayor should engage with the community's diverse stakeholders to develop thoughtful strategies to address the needs of the chronically unemployed, the hopeless and homeless, the mentally ill, and substance users, while also assuring public safety and fostering a shared belief that we are all in this together, striving to make Pittsfield a fruitful place to live, work and educate our children.
Jeanne Kempthorne, Pittsfield
How will you protect public health and housing stock?
To the editor: Issues I would like to see emphasized in the Pittsfield mayoral race include housing and health.
It is time for the city to take action to save existing housing that can be repaired, instead of standing by and letting it crumble. The existing “system” under which houses may ultimately be taken over for tax arrears, allows homes that have become too burdensome for their occupants to handle to continue to decay until they are of no use to anyone. Keeping the city’s houses in good shape everywhere — not just in designated stress zones in the city — would enhance Pittsfield as a place people want to stay. Every year of neglect deepens the problem and adds to the future cost. There are houses now, owned by the city, that have sat empty for several years. The birds are building new nests in those attics.
In the area of public health, I would like to see water safety discussed as a public issue. Our city is home to beautiful lakes and rivers and several pools that are accessible to the public. Last summer’s drowning of a young girl at one of our lakes, while people stood nearby unaware, highlights the need for universal water safety education. For every competitive swimmer coming out of Pittsfield, there are several people who would not be able to save themselves if they suddenly were in water over their heads or offer help if they saw someone else struggling in a lake.
Michele Lydon, Pittsfield
What are your plans for going green?
To the editor: Given the pressing need to improve Pittsfield’s infrastructure and economy, each candidate should issue a strategy statement identifying how the candidate will use the abundance of money available through the Inflation Reduction Act to move the city toward sustainability through electrification.
For example, voters need to know how the candidate will help homeowners, apartment-dwellers and businesses take advantage of the financial incentives offered to them by the IRA.
Voters also need to know who will oversee municipal projects to ensure that city projects meet the emissions goals identified in the state’s climate road map legislation.
Finally, voters need to know how the city will prepare itself for the impact of electric vehicles on city streets.
While there are many issues facing Pittsfield, the city cannot truly move forward unless its leaders adopt a master plan to implement the goals of the IRA and embrace the upcoming transformation to a clean energy economy.
Steve Marantz, Dalton
How will you change the community conversation?
To the editor: Pittsfield has many resources, but to access them one must know where to find them.
Right now, the hunt for community resources is difficult. It should not be. A new mayor could fix that.
A mayoral election without an incumbent provides an opportunity for change. Communication among all members of the community is a critical element to building trust in local government.
People need to know what is happening before it happens. The effective use of the many forms of media employed by citizens must be coordinated and kept up to date.
That means the city’s website must be easy to access and navigate, print options should include local newspapers, flyers, perhaps posters and even postcards. A weekly podcast would be helpful as would frequent meetings to update local activists, residents, and businesses about future plans. Strategically placed digital signage along North Street, and in neighborhoods e.g., the West Side, Morningside, and the North and South ends of the City.
A “one-stop shop” organized by resource topic would be particularly useful, as would a comprehensive community calendar.
An informed community provides the basis of a cooperative and cohesive community.
Virginia O’Leary, Pittsfield
What is your vision of a more unified Pittsfield?
I want to see a mayor who builds on a foundation of love to inspire our greatest good as a community, asking the critical question of us all: “How do we want to be as a community?”
I would like to see a mayor who deeply cares about all people in our community and is brave enough to seek creative, compassionate solutions with the multitude of people already here so we all thrive together. We can be our best consultants.
We need a leader who will inspire a collective vision of a strong and thriving community then hold people accountable for contributing to that vision. We don’t need to avoid or try to hide the marginalized people who aren’t attending our local theaters and country clubs. Include them. Make Pittsfield a place where everybody belongs.
I view this voter decision through the lens of unity. Who will inspire us to be our best individually and collectively? Who recognizes and embraces their own strengths and weaknesses to better recognize and accept them in others? Who will courageously help our school system focus on developing each student's unique talents and interests far beyond mere test scores? One person can not do it alone. We need everyone to lift each other up for our greatest collective good!
Vicky Smith, Pittsfield
The writer is a member of the Pittsfield School Committee.
Where will your leadership take Pittsfield?
To the editor: I know many will respond with the obvious: Bring in new businesses, address housing and homelessness, revitalize North Street, reduce the tax burden on our aging citizens, and so on. However, I feel leadership is the most pressing issue facing Pittsfield.
First, there needs to be team-building both within the ranks of city employees and between the citizens and the city. I thought city officials had to live in Pittsfield. Don’t you drive on the same pitted roads and see the same litter and graffiti throughout the city as me? When is someone going to make a stand and get something done? I suggest mandatory vision tests for city officials to make sure they are not blind to the obvious.
Speaking of vision, why don’t we ever hear from any elected officials except during election cycles? We need to set high standards for performance in all areas and then deliver on them. How many patches on 4th Street between Fenn and East are going to be put on year after year before it’s fixed correctly? City funds were spent to build garden areas on North Street, so why don’t we have beautiful gardens throughout downtown?
Unlike Pittsfield, Lee beautifies with countless hanging baskets along Main Street. Stop wasting your energy on the discussion on bike lanes. They are a good thing and should stay as is so you can focus on cleaning up the city and bringing sustainable businesses to Pittsfield.
David Williams, Pittsfield