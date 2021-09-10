On 9/11, I was working as a computer scientist on the top floor of a government-leased building directly across the Baltimore-Washington Parkway from the main headquarters of the National Security Agency. When the first plane hit the twin towers, somebody with a TV in his office yelled “Come quick!” and we all watched in horror as the second plane hit.
Our building was on the direct route from NYC to Washington, and just south of the Baltimore-Washington airport. We tried to go back to work, but all we could think of was, “Are we next?”
After an hour, the director said “everyone go home.” It took me quite awhile, as the Parkway was blocked and I had to drive down to Washington and then flash my badge at other roadblocks in order to get home.
That was a very scary day, thinking that they could have hit us or the Capitol or the CIA, rather than the Pentagon. I’ll be eternally grateful to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives by forcing the hijackers to crash the third plane in Pennsylvania.
— Louise Frankenberg, Dalton
Photo credit: A visitor to the Flight 93 National Memorial pauses at the Wall of Names containing the names of the 40 passengers and crew of United Flight 93 that were killed in this field on Sept. 11, 2001, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Later this year, the remaining wreckage of Flight 93 will be returned to the Flight 93 National Memorial to be buried in the restricted access zone, in the woods beyond the Wall of Names marked by a giant boulder, where they will not be accessible to the public or media. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)