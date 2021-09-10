A visitor to the Flight 93 National Memorial pauses at the Wall of Names containing the names of the 40 passengers and crew of United Flight 93 that were killed in this field on Sept. 11, 2001, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Later this year, the remaining wreckage of Flight 93 will be returned to the Flight 93 National Memorial to be buried in the restricted access zone, in the woods beyond the Wall of Names marked by a giant boulder, where they will not be accessible to the public or media. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)