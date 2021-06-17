One of Great Barrington’s earliest “cottages,” David Leavitt’s Brookside, boasted New England’s largest agricultural building in its day — the Cascade Barn, which burned by an arsonist’s hand in 1855.
Electrical inventor William Stanley acquired the property in 1902 and abruptly had to rebuild the mansion after another disastrous fire in 1904. He sold the estate to Kodak entrepreneur William Hall Walker before the new Tudor-style house was finished. Walker’s widow, Carrie, and daughter, Gertrude, carried on the estate and after the latter’s passing in 1943, it became home to the Altaraz School. The Union for Reform Judaism acquired it in 1958 to establish a summer camp. Eisner Camp Institute for Living Judaism was named for philanthropist Joseph I. Eisner, a devoted leader of Reform Judaism who had died that year.
That’s an abbreviated history of what became of the old Daniel Wilcox farm on Brush Hill Road. But it omits mention of another Eisner who was active on the property. Frank Eisner was not obviously connected with Judaism.
Information about where Frank Eisner came from or where he went is elusive. But we know something of what he did in the Berkshires. He came to Great Barrington to oversee the grounds for newspaperman Col. William L. Brown at Locustwood, a now gone estate on Maple Avenue, in 1897. “Here Mr. Eisner remained for several years,” The Berkshire County Eagle reported, “and brought the glass houses, grounds and flower and vegetable gardens up to a high standard of perfection.”
In 1899 Eisner was the first in town to exhibit a crop of sweet corn.
After five years, Eisner moved a mile or so southeast to another estate. “When William Stanley, the noted inventor, purchased Brookside in Great Barrington and began transforming the estate from meadow land into a garden of flowers, he secured the services of Mr. Eisner and the work was done under his direction. Glass houses were built and the growing of flower and plant life became a feature under the skillful direction of Mr. Eisner,” The Berkshire Eagle told readers.
Eisner had to take a break from his beloved gardens in June 1903 when a forest fire on the mountain south and east of Brookside threatened the estate. He and six men “back fired the woods on the mountain side and in this manner got the blaze under control,” The Eagle reported.
Eisner’s standing with the next owner was uncertain in 1904. Walker wanted to introduce French and other European touches to the buildings and grounds, on behalf of his wheelchair-bound daughter, who couldn’t comfortably travel overseas. This was something perhaps beyond Eisner’s ability. Eisner considered moving to Southern California, but ended up first at a greenhouse in Worcester in 1905 then in Melrose and finally in Needham’s Greendale conservatories in 1906. Then two years later, “He will take a position as head gardener and florist for William Hall Walker at Brookside. Mr. Eisner has made a specialty for the past few years of growing several varieties of Carnations,” The Eagle reported.
Eisner was living in Needham when he accepted an offer to return as head gardener for Walker back at Brookside. The owners were away in the summer of 1909, but the public was allowed on the grounds. A visitor from out-of-state drowned in an accident in the Brookside pond. The victim’s effects including $250 worth of jewelry that were stored at Eisner’s home on the estate — and were stolen by an unknown intruder. The Boston Globe headlined a story: “Meanest Man on Earth, This Thief.”
After four years, Eisner looked again for another job. He advertised in The Eagle: “Position by life experienced gardener in greenhouses, gardens, lawns also in landscaping and nursery stock, first class recommendation. Frank Eisner, 776 North St.” He left in 1912 to manage the Holmes Road greenhouse of Rudolf Mauersberger in Pittsfield.
Eisner had departed Walker’s employ feeling unwanted; the owner engaged landscape architect Ferruccio Vitale to plan an Italian-style garden for him. (Vitale ended up staying in town, purchasing a property he called Hilltop, overlooking Lake Mansfield.) Walker hosted the Lenox Garden Club for a tour of Vitale’s garden layout in July 1914. Statuary and other features of the ornate garden were disposed of at auction many years later.
Eisner’s Brookside efforts were replaced with Vitale’s elaborate landscape. But Eisner must have had some satisfaction in assisting Mauersberger, who was also a grounds designer, in laying out several Berkshire estates including Dr. Randall H. Blanchard’s Wellington Bungalow Farm in New Lenox.
Eisner and his wife, son and a daughter moved to East Street, Pittsfield.
In 1913, Eisner became superintendent for Spencer P. Shotter. Shotter had purchased Shadow Brook in north Stockbridge from Anson Phelps Stokes in 1893. The turpentine entrepreneur sold his property to Andrew Carnegie in 1917. But Eisner had removed to Somerville the year before. And that’s where I lost track of him.