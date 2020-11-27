Gov. Baker’s introduction of his “Get Back Mass” campaign while the COVID-19 pandemic surges in the state may seem incongruous but they are of a piece. Getting back to normal in the future begins with behaving wisely now. Especially over the holidays.
The “Get Back Mass” public service campaign to run through February highlights the events and traditions that were perhaps too often taken for granted and have been dearly missed since the pandemic struck in February. Getting them back will require the vigilance so many in the Berkshires have shown in the face of an exhausting coronavirus fatigue.
Massachusetts has now passed the 200,000 COVID-19 case milestone and the governor has acknowledged that the state is “in the middle of a second surge.” Medical experts fear that the Thanksgiving holiday weekend will fuel this surge as people travel to join family and participate in large gatherings that could act as super-spreader events.
The governor urged residents to avoid such gatherings, explaining that “We can’t afford to do Thanksgiving and the holidays the same way we’ve done it in the past.” Yes, this means that many cherished traditions will be postponed or downsized in the days and weeks ahead.
But it could also mean slowing the surge so Massachusetts can “Get Back” to pre-pandemic days that much sooner.
By now everyone knows the drill. Wear masks, maintain social distancing and engage in sanitary practices. Those have always been important but extra vigilance is now required. The state’s decision to send a rapid response team to Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday following a rise in cases among residents and employees is a stark reminder that the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus and care and caution among the young and middle-aged can protect older people.
The promising news about COVID-19 vaccines is certainly heartening but it will take time to roll out vaccines once they have achieved final approval. We will be wearing masks for some time to come. Getting back to normal in the state will be a challenge — and that challenge must be met with wisdom and sacrifice over the holiday season.