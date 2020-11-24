There is no easy answer for the pervasive problem of homelessness. But, there are certain safety precautions that have to be taken in order to regulate the issue, and the city of Pittsfield has taken one of those steps. After Dec. 1, no one will be permitted to camp in Springside Park, where homeless people have been living in tents this year.
We believe the Park Commission's recent decision to ban camping in the city's largest park is a necessary step. The weather is getting colder, which means issues of safety are coming into play. The city shouldn't put itself in the position to be held liable by someone who gets into an accident because they decided to live outdoors on city property this winter.
The fact that the Park Commission consulted legal counsel before making a public statement regarding the enforcement of the park's rules shows that it probably took that matter into consideration. The prohibition of encampments is one of the city's regulations for Springside Park (leaving the park open only between dawn and dusk is another).
We live in a free country, yes, but sometimes municipalities have to step in to protect people from themselves. This is one of those times.
“We are gravely concerned with their safety,” the city's parks and open space manager, Jim McGrath, told the Park Commission, “given that the weather is changing rapidly. The cold weather is among us. These folks, a number of them, have indicated to the service providers that they are looking to hunker down and remain within the park."
Springside Park consists of 237½ acres, which is massive compared with similar areas in the city. The good news is, there are far fewer people living in encampments in the park now than earlier. McGrath estimates that only 10 or 12 people are still there, but the ones who are have told service providers they have no plans to leave.
People have also been felling trees inside the park to build campfires. Originally fertile farmland, Springside Park is now heavily forested. Chopping down trees in a heavily forested area is not only extremely dangerous, but also serves to disfigure an area of the city that is known for its natural beauty and was included on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008.
When situations like this remain ongoing, the city really has no choice but to step in.
The city does have other options available. Christine Haley, the site director for the Berkshires' office of the state Department of Mental Health, told the Park Commission a "well-organized" plan is in place to move people from the park to the wintertime shelter at the former St. Joseph Central High School property on Maplewood Avenue, if they elect to go. There is plenty of room at St. Joseph's, according to Community Development Director Deanna Ruffer.
Kim Borden, director of the Tenancy Preservation Program for the Berkshire Housing Authority, said service providers have done all they could to offer assistance to those in the park. She said people have the right to self-determination, but they still are subject to safety restrictions.
“This is about striking a balance between health and safety and self-determination, and the right to self-determination allows individuals to decide whether they prefer to live outside in a shelter setting or in a shelter, but it does not necessarily allow them to reside wherever they want. Like the rest of us, they may be subject to reasonable health and safety restrictions,” Borden said.
This is the time of year when many are giving thanks for having so much. So, it's important that the city of Pittsfield respect those who have been removed from their homes, however meager they might have been for the past several months. We also need to respect everyone's right to shelter, especially during this season of thanks. But, closing the park to camping means the city is doing the right thing.