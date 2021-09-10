I was a chaplain for the ground zero diggers for the days and weeks after 9/11. I heard the first plane hit, then ran downtown after witnessing the second on TV, eventually perched at nearby St. Vincent’s Hospital with seas of doctors and nurses waiting for the ambulances to arrive from the World Trade Center.
None came. By midnight, we realized that none would ever come.
There are too many stories to recount in a short space, but some images prevail: the initial shock and stunned panic as so many fled; the odd white ash that covered everything and everyone; the steady busy signals of countless phone attempts.
Every entrance to the city was shut down — and then, the arms and hearts of New York City, and soon the nation, and world, doing what they know best — flooding the endangered with help and care, offering whatever they could. Carloads of troopers from Kentucky, young firemen from Ohio, Red Cross volunteers from everywhere. Barbecue brigades from Texas, medical equipment from Cuba, immigrants who spent their days working construction and their nights digging for possible survivors.
Pallets of T-shirts and bottled water arriving hourly. Search-and-rescue animals working beyond exhaustion. And the nightly litany of tears and prayers, all encompassed by the steadfast air overwhelmed by clouds of burned plastic and flesh.
And throughout those first weeks, an immense quiet overtook everything, broken only by the fighter jets patrolling the skies of our city. Our magnificent city, now full of military equipment and armed vehicles, determined to heal but forever changed.
That morning, the sky had been an absolutely stunning blue, the kind that beckons you to behold the present moment. The kind that insists you ponder the imponderable.
— The Rev. David B. Wallace, Pittsfield
Photo credit: In this 1990 file photo, New York City skyline with World Trade Center's twin towers in the center. Before the towers crumbled, before the doomed people jumped and the smoke billowed and the planes hit, the collective American memory summoned one fleeting fragment of beauty: a clear blue sky. (AP Photo, File)