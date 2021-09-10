I was an attending physician at Bellevue Hospital on 9/11. We literally saw the airplanes fly by but did not know where they were heading. The hospital was set up as a disaster zone with everyone gowned up and ready to receive casualties. And no one came — there were no survivors.
We lost a dear friend who worked on the upper floor of one of the towers. Saddest funeral I’ve ever seen. The deceased was represented as an empty chair with a prayer shawl (tallit) on it. The public responded by lining up to give blood — but there were no survivors.
What is frightening to me now is that such a disaster could happen again, and we are no more prepared now than we were then. So, all I can do is pray.
— Roselyn L. Kolodny, M.D., Lee