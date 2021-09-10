I didn’t fly often, but on 9/11, when the two planes collided into the two towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, I was in a plane, expecting a typical, uneventful flight.
I suspect that the passengers on those two planes and the others that crashed in Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon expected the same thing, I just happened to be lucky.
I was flying from Omaha with my friend and colleague. We were returning from a conference. We were supposed to fly to Hartford, stopping at Pittsburgh, but we were routed through Atlanta at the last minute as we boarded to leave Omaha. I remember that as the plane taxied up to the terminal, the pilot announced that the airport had been shut down. We didn’t understand, because the weather was so calm.
As we entered the terminal, a voice announced over the loudspeaker more of what was going on and that all planes in the country had been grounded. As we walked through the terminal, I remember the televisions were showing the two towers burning. We, along with hundreds of others, wandered in shock through the airport, searching for a rental car so we could find a hotel.
All car rentals were gone, nearby hotels were full and there were lines for taxis. We decided to get on the subway. We went to the end of the line, found a taxi and the driver found a hotel for us. We sat in the hotel room, staring at the coverage on the TV, both in a state of shock. I remember we used the word “surreal.“
— Scott Haskell, Lenox