On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, my hand was on the doorknob, about to leave my apartment on 75th Street to attend a meeting on Wall Street. The phone rang and my frantic business partner gasped, “Sharon, don’t come down here! Turn on the TV!”
TV tuned to the live drama, I saw a plane bank and turn and crash into the second World Trade Center building. By phone, I reached my son who was traveling from Penn Station toward New Jersey. He was safe.
From my seventh-floor window, I saw pedestrians streaming uptown in the middle of Third Avenue. Public transportation had been halted. I began writing to my family what I was experiencing as I heard the news.
The Merrill Lynch building across Broadway near my first job on Wall Street was shaking; 95 West St., where I had worked, had windows blown out. My business partners and I had sublet an office in the World Trade building in mid-August, but the lessor needed another month to relocate. I gasped at the thought of what could have been.
In the coming days, I learned that eight industry associates, along with the morning’s featured speaker, a past client, had lost their lives while at the Risk Management Conference held at the Windows of the World.
Days later, I took the subway downtown, to see the devastation. Power was being generated by trucks while police and National Guard personnel were stationed everywhere. The air was poisoned with the smell of crushed cement, melted steel, atomized human flesh. New York Times obituaries could barely convey the extent of the human carnage or the families that were changed forever.
I left for the Berkshires right before the bridges were blocked, grateful to be spared. I will never forget.
— Sharon Gregory, Great Barrington