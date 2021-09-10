On Sept. 11, 2001, I held multiple leadership positions in Northern Berkshire Health Systems, including de facto chaplain at North Adams Regional Hospital. Then, overwhelmed by the events of the day, I gathered staff in front of the hospital, well over 100 people. Hand in hand, we prayed and felt unified against whatever threat, real or imagined, that was emerging on that day.
Now, 20 years later, it’s hard to imagine being hand in hand because a sense of unity has been fractured. Our new religion is political extremism, and we feel alienated from one another.
Nonetheless, I remain the optimist, believing that the world is still filled more with good people than with bad. Even though we seem to be facing overwhelming challenges, without unity, I still believe that one by one we can make a positive difference in our fractured world.
— Virgil Stucker, Monterey