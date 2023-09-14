10 things to do outdoors in the Berkshires this fall

Summer is nearly over, but that's no reason to head inside just yet. There's plenty to do outdoors in the Berkshires this fall.

Take a hike

Is there any better time to take a hike than autumn? The weather is cooler, the bugs are gone. In just a few weeks, fall foliage will bring masses to the Berkshires and after that, the most underrated part of autumn: stick season. Vistas hidden by dense foliage since spring will open up again. Just remember: In fall, days are shorter. Head out early to get back before dark, and always pack an extra layer.

Go for a bike ride

Fall is also the superior season for cycling. In winter, it's too cold. In summer, it's often too warm. In spring, muddy roads and trails keep us from our favorite rides. Take advantage of the changing of the seasons and go for a ride.

Hit the water

Resist the urge to pack your boat or paddleboard away for winter just yet. Autumn is a great time to spend the day on the water! Get away from the hustle of the leaf peepers by doing your own peeping out on the water and enjoy the foliage — and its reflection.

Visit a pumpkin patch

If you can't wait for Halloween, good news — many pumpkin patches are already open for the season.

Go to a festival

The fall schedule is packed with fun, family events. Locals and visitors to the Berkshires alike can enjoy events like the Lenox Apple Squeeze, Hancock Shaker Village's Country Fair, Berkshire Botanical Garden's Harvest Festival, Ramblefest and more.

Go apple picking

Not every orchard may be open for pick-your-own this season, but there will be apple picking in the Berkshires this fall — just be prepared to do a little hunting, or a little driving.

Go camping

It's been said before, but it bears repeating: Fall means no bugs! Pack an extra sleeping bag and some thick socks and enjoy the camping season for several more weeks.

Ride the zipline

Think a little outside the box and take to the trees this fall! The Berkshires boast a few ziplining adventures and canopy tours. Check out Zoar Outdoor Adventure Resort or Ramblewild and book yourself on the ultimate outdoor adventure.

Take the kids to a hay ride

Is there anything more quintessentially fall than snacking on a cider donut while on a hayride?

Find your way through a corn maze

Corn mazes are fun for kids and grownups too! Visit Taft Farms in Great Barrington and Hicks Farm in Charlemont to take advantage of this fall fun!