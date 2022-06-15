5 hikes to take in the Berkshires and Southern Vermont now that mud season's over

Hiking in raw nature. It's one of the reasons why Southern Vermont and the Berkshires are the destinations of choice for tens of thousands of people every year.
In this corner of New England, you can hike all year round, and that holds true whether you're trying to bag peaks, chase lowland birds and wildflowers, or just get a little fresh air.
The five hiking spots mentioned here cover some of the touchstones — in some cases, literally — of traversing the Green Mountains and the Berkshire Hills. Do as little or as much as you can handle.
Mount Greylock
Adams and Lanesborough
413-499-4262, mass.gov/locations/mount-greylock-state-reservation
At 3,491 feet, it's Massachusetts' tallest peak. It has more than 12,500 acres, including an 11.5-mile segment of the Appalachian Trail. The state reservation also is the habitat for numerous species, including 40 species of rare plants, according to the National Park Service, and its old-growth red spruce trees were designated as a national landmark in 1987.
The summit has breathtaking views, whether hiked in the summer or winter. There's also a seasonal store atop it, too, where warm food and drink can warm the hands and spirit. Make sure to wear boots with a firm footbed to keep your feet free from strain and injury.
Bash Bish Falls
Falls Road, Mount Washington
413-528-0330, mass.gov/locations/bash-bish-falls-state-park
While this spot can be a bit dangerous, because of slick rocks and fast currents, Bash Bish Falls won't disappoint with its crags and often crystal-clear river pools that don't easily lose their chill. The falls are the highest single-drop waterfall in Massachusetts, and it's a great alternative to a day at the lake or beach. Right nearby are Mount Washington State Park and New York’s Taconic State Park for those who want to take in more than one stop during a visit.
If you like beautiful views while you dine, bring lunch and a towel to lay out on the rocks and soak in some sun.
Mount Equinox
Manchester, Vt.
802-362-1114, equinoxmountain.com
A hike similar in difficulty to Mount Greylock is Manchester's Mount Equinox. From the trailhead at Burr and Burton Academy, a steady climb takes you to the summit at 3,848 feet, where hikers can see the nearby Green, White, Adirondack, Berkshire and Taconic mountain ranges.
It's another good one for four-season ascents; just make sure you're prepared for the elements with a windproof/waterproof layer and have plenty of water.
Stratton Mountain
Stratton, Vt.
802-362-2307, bit.ly/3ehEn9o
Starting off on the Kelly Stand Road, hikers can work their way through lush forest and rocky steps up the summit of Stratton, where there's a fire tower for some amazing views of Southern Vermont, as well as a caretaker's hut that been manned by a pair of hardy souls since 1996; they stay there from May through October, so, make sure to say hi on your way through.
If your knees don't feel too good going up and down lots of rock, try bringing a pair of trekking poles to help take the weight off your joints on this leg of the Long Trail.
The Appalachian Trail and Long Trail
Berkshire County and Bennington County, Vt.
Appalachian Trail.org, greenmountainclub.org/the-long-trail
These two legendary hiking trails of the Eastern U.S. offer a quintessential New England hiking experience. Whether you want to do a half-hour or a half-week of hiking, these two trails not only take you over two mountains mentioned in this list, but also alongside many out-of-the-way rivers, bogs, meadows, streams and ponds.
If you're the naturalist type, you'll get your fill on these two well-worn but still wild trails: everything from mice to moose call it home. Keep your eyes open for swamp donkeys when you pass through the marshes, and bring a journal to get it all down on paper to revisit another day.