5 places to drop a line in the Berkshires and Southern Vermont

Fishing is an all-season sport in the Berkshires and Southern Vermont. An angler’s paradise, the region offers ample opportunities for freshwater fishing in lakes, rivers, streams and ponds from a boat, canoe or shoreline. And there’s plenty of spots for those who enjoy fly fishing.
During the summer, when temperatures creep up, the best time to head out is in the early morning or late afternoon, when water temperatures are cooler and fish tend to bite more. In late summer and early fall, when cooler temperatures prevail, you can sleep in a little later and enjoy midday fishing.
Before heading out, know the rules of the location your fishing in and what you’re fishing for. Some areas, like the Battenkill River, are catch-and-release-only on the Vermont-side of the border. And be sure to check the daily catch and weight limits on certain types of fish available at you’re fishing spot, as different states have different limits and requirements.
Battenkill River
Manchester, Sunderland and Arlington, Vt.
Known for: brook and brown trout
The Battenkill River is famous for its brown trout and abundant brook trout. The river stays cold all summer long, making it great for midsummer fishing. According to guiderecommended.com, fishing is best up along the banks and pools of the river. The upper river, near Manchester, has a soft and muddy bottom; while the lower section’s bottom is made up of gravel and small rocks.
Orvis, in Manchester, not only offers daily fishing reports at orvis.com/vermont-fly-fishing-reports but also will recommend fishing spots to callers seeking advice: 802-362-3750.
Gale Meadows Pond
Gale Meadows Road, Londonderry, Vt.
Known for: largemouth bass
Gale Meadows Pond is 195-acre man-made pond in the 707-acre Gale Meadow Pond owned by Vermont Fish and Wildlife. The pond is known for its largemouth bass, but you can also catch bluegill, pumpkinseed, rock bass, chain pickerel, yellow perch, and brown bullhead.
Harriman Reservoir
Whitingham and Wilmington, Vt.
Known for: Smallmouth bass
Harriman Reservoir, also known as Lake Whitingham, is an 8-mile-long man-made lake with stunning views of the Green Mountains. Built in 1923 by the New England Power Co., the reservoir is a favorite spot for anglers to catch smallmouth bass.
In addition to smallmouth bass, those casting lines at Harriman Reservoir can catch lake trout, chain pickerel, largemouth bass, yellow perch and landlocked salmon. Of note, the largest chain pickerel caught in Vermont, weighing in at 6 pounds 4 ounces, was caught in Harriman Reservoir in 1974.
Housatonic River
Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge and Sheffield
Known for: brown trout, largemouth bass
Looking for a fly-fishing experience comparable to expeditions held in the western rivers of the country? It’s said the closest thing you’ll find is fly fishing on the Housatonic River. While the most popular spots for fly fishing are between Falls Village and Cornwall Bridge in Litchfield County, Conn., you can find great spots all along the river, especially in the Southern Berkshires. In these waters, you’ll catch brown trout, largemouth bass and perch.
Special regulations: No fishing within 100-feet of mouths of Beartown, Goose Pond, Hop and Mowhawk brooks from June 15 to Aug. 31.
Catch-and-release-only areas: In Lee, from the Route 20 bridge to the Willow Mill Dam and from Great Barrington, from the Glendale Dam to the railroad bridge. Only artificial bait is allowed in these areas.
Pontoosuc Lake
Pittsfield
Known for: pike, largemouth bass, tiger muskellunge
While anglers like to head here for trout and bass fishing, Pontoosuc Lake’s greatest claim to fame is its large tiger muskies. Both pike and tiger muskies are possible to catch throughout the year, while trout and bass are more likely to be caught in spring/early summer. During the summer, head out early or fish in the afternoon to avoid the recreational boat traffic.
Other fish to look out for: bluegill, black crappie, chain pickerel, rock bass, pumpkin seed, white and yellow perch, yellow bullhead, common and mirror carp.