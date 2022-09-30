Birding 101: Grab some binoculars and get outside

Ease into fall this year by picking up a new hobby (or perhaps, re-introducing yourself to an old hobby you once enjoyed). Look to the sky for inspiration, and birds! The Berkshires are full of bird-watching enthusiasts willing to share their knowledge and passion with newbies and veterans alike. Meet some new people and explore the outdoors with one of the many guided groups in the area, or find some spots on your own.
We asked our resident birding expert Thom Smith for a few tips to help beginners take flight:
- Find your peeps: Join other like-minded people on field trips. Look for local clubs, Audubon outings. Join a group, attend programs, meetings, etc.
- Be prepared: Acquire a good pair of light-weight, 8-power binoculars, the best you can afford.
- Keep track of what you see: Begin a journal, a life list.
- Know the land: Familiarize yourself with local hotspots. Each season may be different.
- Just do it!: Most importantly, don't be ashamed to ask questions, make mistakes, have fun.
Start birding
Hoffmann Bird Club meets monthly at Guardian Life Insurance in Pittsfield, open to anyone interested in birds. It is recommended that you contact field trip leaders in advance to let them know you are coming, so they are aware of how many people to expect.
Oct. 2: Half day trip to Stafford Hill and neighboring areas in search of sparrows and other migrants, beginning at 7 a.m.
Oct. 8: Howden Farm strip, up to 2 mostly flat miles with some uneven terrain, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Oct. 16: Leader's Choice bird walk in Williamstown, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Mass Audubon's Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary and Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary will have bird-watching events this fall.
Oct. 11: Learn the Bird-watching Basics during this online series, weekly through Nov. 29.
Oct. 22: Take a deep dive into fall bird migration with naturalist Zach Adams in this three-part series.