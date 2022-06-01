Newly expanded Ashuwillticook Rail Trail offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor enjoyment

This summer, the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail is likely to host even more hikers and bicyclists, especially from Pittsfield, where a recent extension brought the trail more than a mile south to Crane Avenue.
The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, an old railroad line converted into a 10-foot-wide paved trail runs 13.7 miles, through Adams, Cheshire, Lanesborough and Pittsfield.
The former Pittsfield and North Adams Railroad opened in 1846 and was abandoned in 1990. The first and second sections of the rail trail opened in 2001 and 2004. The 11.2-mile trail was extended northward in Adams, in May 2017, making it 12.2 miles long.
The newest segment, a 1.5-mile south extension, from Lanesborough to Pittsfield, opened at the beginning of May, pushing the trail’s length to 13.7 miles.
The next step will use the defunct rail bed to cross under Dalton Avenue, run behind a commercial plaza on Merrill Road, then cross that busy route on a newly designed crosswalk.
From Crane Avenue, the trail will follow a straight line south for just under a half-mile on an abandoned Housatonic Railroad bed that runs north-south between the plaza that contains Dick’s Sporting Goods and an open area to the west that reaches over to Unkamet Brook. The paved path will be 10 feet wide, matching other segments, with 2-foot stone shoulders on both sides.
Users of the trail can be seen biking, running, walking, rollerblading, fishing and observing the abundant wildlife in the area. In the winter, there is also cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
Some users have more personal connections to the trail. Brandon Perkins and Crystal Hoffman have a special connection to the part of the trail at the Adams Visitors Center and next to the Hoosic River.
“I love the trail — it’s a great spot to hang out with the river and the foliage,” Brandon Perkins said. “It’s why I moved here. It’s also the biggest reason tourists come here. In fact, I proposed to Crystal right here. That’s also why I love it here.”
Cheshire Reservoir and the Hoosic River offer outstanding views of the scenery and wildlife. Parking lots, benches and restrooms are available at selected locations along the way. Indeed, on warm weekends, the trail can get pretty busy.
Since its first incarnation in 2001, the trail has been wildly popular. Many visitors to Berkshire County use the trail, and others drive there from around the Berkshires and from neighboring towns in New York and Vermont.
There are a number of businesses along the trail that often attract trail users. For example, right next to the trail as it travels through Adams is the Berkshire Scenic Railway, which is essentially a rolling railway museum, which travels a few miles north to North Adams and back to the station in Adams.
Also in Adams, the trail runs through downtown Adams at the crossing on Park Street, where there are restaurants and shops. AJ’s Trailside Pub is right next to the trail in Adams, as is the Adam’s Visitors Center.
In Cheshire, the trail runs close to Whitney’s Farm Market and along the Cheshire Reservoir, where many trail users can go fishing from the trail or from the lakeshore. There are also informational signs and mile markers.
Two friends from Canaan, N.Y., Terese Platten and Darci Frederick ride their bikes on the trail twice a month, if the weather is agreeable.
Their favorite stretch of trail is alongside the Cheshire Reservoir.
“It’s just really pretty, and there are lots of people using it there,” Frederick said.
While riding they have spotted lots of snapping turtles, geese, bald eagles and beaver dams.
Richard Clapper and Peggy White of Peru drive to the trailhead to Cheshire Reservoir and ride the trail once or twice a week to Adams and back.
“We usually ride from Cheshire [Reservoir] to here,” Clapper said while resting on a trailside bench in Adams. “There are a lot of water features, and plenty of fascinating species of birds, like the Great Blue Heron. It’s a destination for a lot of people.”
They’ve also spotted deer and once saw a bear near Whitney’s.
According to Nicholas Russo, senior transportation planner with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, since July 2020, more than 201,000 people have used the trail.
It was most popular in August 2021 with 9,600 users counted at the Mall entrance to the trail.
With the Mohawk Bike Path in final stages of construction in Williamstown, an effort to connect to the Ashuwillticook in Adams and the Mohawk Bike path in Williamstown is underway in North Adams. That section will be called the North Adams Adventure Trail. The path of the trail hasn’t been finalized yet, and is expected to take a few more years to acquire easements and finalize the path through downtown North Adams.
Russo said that more sections of the trail are being planned to extend north from Williamstown through Vermont to the border with Canada, and further south to the Connecticut border, where it will extend further south.
“We’re looking to establish a long-distance biking model,” Russo said. “It could be a real niche for tourism and economic development.”
In North Berkshire, work continues to extend biking and walking trails to the Vermont border.
This year, people associated with the Tourists hotel project and the Hoosic River Watershed Association outlined plans for a new segment connecting Williamstown to downtown North Adams. Another project would extend existing trails into Bennington, Vt. That work, north from Williamstown, is expected to render a path ready for public use by the middle of 2023.
The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail takes its name from an American Indian language. Ashuwillticook literally means “at the in-between pleasant river” or, more commonly today, “the pleasant river in between the hills.”