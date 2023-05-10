5 ways to get the most out of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail during this sunny stretch of weather

What makes the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail so special is not the actual paved trail, which covers 12.7 miles of an old railroad track from North Adams to Pittsfield. Instead, it's how the 10-foot wide trail shows off the best of the Berkshires.
Don’t think of it as a destination, exactly — it’s more an avenue to appreciate the natural beauty and close-knit communities from Adams to Pittsfield.
Here are five ways to connect with the sights, sounds and people of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail.
Go for a run
The easy, obvious way to see the Rail Trail is to put on some sneakers and go for a run. The Rail Trail is the perfect running spot, according to Shiobbean Lemme of the Berkshire Running Center.
“It’s fast, flat and pretty,” Lemme said.
The trail is outfitted with mile markers and certified as a Boston Marathon qualifying course.
Lemme recommends the southernmost section of the trail, near Pittsfield, for the flattest and smoothest run. The northern sections near Adams have a slight elevation gain, she warns, one that wouldn’t bother a walker but could put a cramp — literally — in a jogger’s style.
Your run doesn’t need to be a solo activity. The Run Center hosts a number of races and group runs: show up to their location in Pittsfield on Saturday mornings, for example, to train for a half-marathon. Find a full calendar of events on the Run Center’s website.
The Running Center also donates benefits from its races to local organizations: $10,000 from last year’s Thanksgiving run went to local food pantries, and the organization has donated $60,000 back to the trail’s upkeep.
“It’s great to see a community using a resource and then going back to the community,” Lemme said.
Not much of a runner? Walk the Rail Trail instead
You’ll get the chance to slow down and appreciate the views. For a walk, Lemme said the Cheshire Reservoir section is the prettiest part of the trail. It’s beautiful year-round, and if you brave the winter cold you’ll get to see the reservoir frozen over, dotted with ice fishers and framed by snowy hills. It’s not uncommon to see trail walkers stop to appreciate the views.
Berkshire residents walking the trail are almost universally friendly, and there’s always someone to wave at or a dog to pet. The Appalachian Trail also runs from Pittsfield to Williamstown, and Lemme said through-hikers often end up on the rail trail, full of interesting stories.
Speed it up and hop on your bike
Steffen Root, owner of Berkshire Bike and Board, can’t single out a particular section of the trail to cycle because, he said, “It’s all great.”
The trail is consistently smooth and wide. Electric-assist bikes, or e-bikes, are allowed on the trail, which Root recommends for riders looking to travel the whole trail but not sure they’re up to it.
He’s looking forward to the day the trail stretches into downtown Pittsfield, which he thinks will encourage more residents to use the trail for transit. Right now, he says, it’s mostly a recreation spot.
Or, slow down and watch for birds
Greg Ward of the Hoffmann Bird Club recommends the Cheshire Reservoir section of the trail for bird-watching.
“Birding is always good along a body of water,” he said, and the reservoir fits the bill. He gave a laundry list of birds you could expect to spot: bald eagles, swans, gulls, geese, mergansers, water birds, finches, sparrows, warblers and woodpeckers. Birders have identified 130 different species of birds along the trail.
You don’t need binoculars, he said, and Hoffmann Bird Club members are always available to answer questions you might have about birding in the Berkshires.
Bring your kids
Most Rail Trail activities are good for kids, save maybe bird-watching for those with short-attention spans. There are also events catered directly toward kids, such bike rodeos, which Root explains are events teaching bike skills, practicing safe street crossings and distributing helmets.
The best spot to take bike-less kids is, no surprise, the reservoir, where they can enjoy the view.