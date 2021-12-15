PITTSFIELD — The Generals welcomed New Lebanon to Pittsfield with a unique swim meet on Wednesday night.
Pittsfield, rostering only three swimmers on the boys team, defeated New Lebanon 58-36 in a co-ed meet. Kiera Devine was the big winner for Pittsfield with wins in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Jackie Roccabruna added a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle and a silver-medal performance in the 50 freestyle. Meanwhile, New Lebanon’s Alex Sotek won the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.
The Generals swim against Taconic on Friday.
———
Pittsfield 58, New Lebanon 36.
200 medley relay — 1. Pittsfield (Steinman, Bradford, Devine, Roccabruna) 2:07.70, 2. New Lebanon (Kirsimagi, Slater, A. Sotek, Schroder) 2:11.28, 3. Pittsfield (Chard, Baumann, Swanton, Berard).
200 freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 2:16.67, 2. Rumlow (P) 2:21.96, 3. J. Sotek (NL) 2:33.27.
200 medley — 1. Slaterth (NL) 2:25.52, 2. Swanton (P) 2:34.94, 3. Bradford (P) 2:37.57.
50 freestyle — 1. Chard (P) 26.59, 2. Roccabruna (P) 27.22, 3. Schroder (NL) 28.70.
100 butterfly — 1. A. Sotek (NL) 1:03.39, 2. Swanton (P) 1:10.29, 3. Steinman (P) 1:12.66.
100 freestyle — 1. Roccabruna (P) 59.41, 2. Chard (P) 1:00.27, 3. Schwartz (NL) 1:05.07.
500 freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 5:50.90, 2. Bradford (P) 5:59.13, 3. Buckenroth (NL) 6:52.40.
200 free relay — 1. Pittsfield (Rumlow, Chard, Swanton, Bradford) 1:52.38, 2. New Lebanon (Schwartz, Cahill, J. Sotek, Schroder) 2:11.02, 3. Pittsfield (Kirian, Berard, Baumann, Chen) 2:28.20.
100 backstroke — 1. A. Sotek (NL) 1:06.75, 2. Steinman (P) 1:13.44, 3. Rumlow (P) 1:19.12.
100 breaststroke — 1. Slater (NL) 1:18.09, 2. Truax (NL) 1:39.78, 3. Kirian (P) 1:47.83.
400 free relay — 1. New Lebanon (A. Sotek, Buckenroth, Schroder, Slater) 4:08.91, 2. Pittsfield (Steinman, Rumlow, Devine, Roccabruna) 4:10.44, 3. New Lebanon (J. Sotek, Lamphere-Webster, Schwartz, Kirsimagi) 5:05.10.
Wrestling
Mount Everett 42, Monument Mountain 36
SHEFFIELD — Ian Lanoue and Omar Cruz won the day’s only two matches as the Eagles started the year in the win column.
Lanoue’s win, a pin of Lukas Graff, was his first at the varsity level. Cruz pinned Zeb Laska in the 145-pound division.
The Eagles will compete at the Knighthawk Tournament in Holyoke on Saturday.
Tuesday’s scores
Palmer 54, McCann Tech girls 38PALMER — The Hornets dropped the season’s opener to the Panthers on Tuesday night.
Palmer turned on the jets with 21 points in the second quarter, outscoring McCann by 17 points.
“We lost a good game,” McCann Tech coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “Tough opponent and too many turnovers. Overall some very nice things that we need to continue to polish up.”
Maddy Theriault led Palmer with a game-high 17 points. The Hornets featured a big three of Izzy LaCasse, Hannah Boisvert and Macey Tatro, who combined for 32 of McCann’s 38 points.
The Hornets are back on the road Friday as they travel to Easthampton for a 7 p.m. tip off.
———
McCann Tech 19 4 10 5 — 38
Palmer 9 21 8 16 — 54
MCCANN TECH (38)
Clark 1-0-2, Hayer 1-0-3, LaCasse 4-4-12, Boisvert 5-1-11, Tatro 4-1-9, Rose 0-0-0, Marsh 0-0-0, Paree 0-0-0. Totals 17-6-38
PALMER (54)
M. Theriault 8-1-17, Murray 0-0-0, Wood 0-0-0, Duggan 1-0-2, McTier 5-1-11, Bauer 0-0-0, Pardos 4-0-9, Petrashewicz 1-0-2, C. Theriault 5-1-13. Totals 24-3-54.
3-point field goals — MT 1 (Hayer); Palmer 3 (C. Theriault 2, Pardo).
Hoosac Valley girls 55, Hampshire 26
CHESHIRE — Averie McGrath torched Hampshire for 25 points as the Hurricanes won their second-straight game to begin the year.
McGrath’s stat sheet also featured three rebounds and three assists. Ashlyn Lesure and Gabby Billetz each scored eight points.
Billetz captured a team-high 16 rebounds and Lily Boudreau forced seven turnovers and secured five boards.
The Hurricanes host Amherst-Pelham on Tuesday.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (55)
Boudreau 0-0-0, Cappiello 1-0-2, Billetz 3-2-8, Shea 2-0-5, A. Garabedian 2-3-7, McNeice 0-0-0, Meczywor 0-0-0, Lesure 3-0-8, McGrath 9-5-25, T. Garabedian 0-0-0. Totals 20-10-55
3-point field goals — HV 5 (McGrath 2, Lesure 2, Shea).