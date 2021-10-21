PITTSFIELD — History was made under the dome on Thursday.
The Pittsfield High School program hosted its first-ever Unified Basketball game against Mount Greylock, a 46-39 win for the Mounties.
Mount Greylock’s Derika Sharma couldn’t miss, finishing the afternoon with 22 points. Fellow Mountie Rubio Josue scored 12 points, Lincoln Simpson and Craig Maddie combined for another 10 points.
The Mounties pounced on Pittsfield, taking a 15-point lead into the second quarter. However, some tight defense from the Generals kept things close as the deficit dropped to single digits at the half.
Jonathan Seddon and Jake Bassi led Pittsfield with eight points each. Benedicta Bonsu and Trey MacHaffie combined for 11 points.
The score was tied entering the fourth quarter, but some strong passing by Greylock opened things up the Mountie offense to pull away in the win.
Girls Soccer
Pittsfield 1, Monument 1
PITTSFIELD — Offense was hard to come by as the Spartans and Generals settled for a stalemate.
Monument’s Abigail Kinne scored the game’s first goal in the sixth minute. Pittsfield, nine minutes later, responded with a Tess Tierney goal. Bella Penna was awarded an assist on the play.
Emily Mead saved three shots the Generals fired at the net. Meanwhile, Pittsfield keeper Jasmine Small finished with six saves.
The Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference will announce the seeds for the eight-team Western Mass. tournaments over the weekend.
Pittsfield, as of Oct. 17, was ranked 40th in the MIAA girls soccer D-III Power Rankings. The Spartans, who play in D-IV, were ranked 11th.
Ware 1, Hoosac Valley 0
CHESHIRE — Ware’s Andrea Bell kept the scoresheet clean against the Hurricanes.
The Ware keeper finished with eight saves. Madisyn Davis scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Riley Dulak.
“We dominated the game but could not put the ball in the net,” Hoosac coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “Ware’s keeper did a nice job of coming out and making some nice saves.”
Hoosac’s Emma Meczywor saved three shots and Mallory Mazzeo also batted away a Ware shot.
Volleyball
Monument Mountain 3, Sci-Tech 0
GREAT BARRINGTON — A 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 sweep closed the books on a 15-2 regular season for the Spartans.
Cate Consolati smashed eight kills, captured four digs and served three aces. Alana Guidette added five digs, Tori Pevzner added four aces, three assists and two digs.