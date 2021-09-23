WILLIAMSTOWN — Charlotte Coody served 21-straight points to seal the deal for the Mounties against Easthampton on Thursday.
Mount Greylock won the match in four sets 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 25-2. Easthampton was up 23-21 in the second set before Takiera Darrow got a kill on a Coody assist, cutting the deficit to one.
Darrow followed with a pair of aces and Celina Savage had a block to lock up the set.
Coody served 21 points in the fourth set to end the match, finishing with 31 assists and 16 aces. Savage added 14 kills and Darrow closed with 10 kills, five aces and 18 digs.
Mount Greylock (5-0) is home against Pittsfield on Friday.
Wahconah 3, Pioneer Valley 0
NORTHFIELD — Pricilla Lee had 10 assists and seven digs as the Warriors rolled over Pioneer Valley. McKenzie LaBier smacked 13 kills as Wahconah improves to 5-1 on the year.
Hannah Friedman added five digs, three aces and two kills.
The Warriors won 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 and will play at Lee on Monday.
Holyoke 3, Taconic 1
PITTSFIELD — Taconic fell in four sets at home to Holyoke.
Brenna McNeice led the Green and Gold with 18 assists, 12 digs and six aces. Ciana Bennett was strong defensively with 19 digs and added seven aces. Jenna Gustafson smashed eight kills.
Taconic hosts Pittsfield on Monday.
Golf
Wahconah 163, Monument 211
DALTON — Another strong performance from Pat McLaughlin had the Warriors cruising at a windy Wahconah Country Club. McLaughlin birdied the seventh hole and finished as the medalist with a 2-over-par 37.
“Pat had a long layoff this summer, but is quickly regaining his form to lead our team,” Wahconah coach Pete Terpak wrote in an email.
Timmy Kaley, Brady Breitmaier and Dom Marcella all birdied the seventh hole for Wahconah (6-1).
Kaley shot a 39 and Breitmaier a 41.
Monument’s top golfer Gregory Kay shot a 46 and birdied the fifth hole.
Girls Soccer
Lenox 3, Southwick 0
LENOX — Mary Elliot’s hat trick powered the Millionaires to a bounce-back win at home.
Elliot scored two goals in the first half, Medeja Rudzinskaite earned an assist in the 29th minute and Molly Knight set up the second goal eight minutes later.
“It was great to see the ladies come out hard and respond to a tough game on Tuesday,” Lenox coach Brian Seminara wrote in an email. “We’re hoping to take this momentum into the weekend when we travel to Everett and beyond.”
Jocelyn Fairfield set the table for Elliot’s final goal, which came in the 44th minute.
Ella Hall had two saves in net for the Millionaires.
Lenox plays Mount Everett on Saturday.
Mount Everett 5, Pioneer Valley 1
NORTHFIELD — Chevelle Raifstanger netted a hat trick in a road win for the Eagles.
Emily Steuernagle assisted on two goals. Julianna Valentini scored Mount Everett’s only first-half goal.
“We came out a little flat today, Pioneer took advantage of some of our miscues and found the back of the net first,” Mount Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. “After our timeout girls picked up the pace of play and started getting better touches on the ball.
“We were able to break through more in the second half with Chevelle netting three goals on some good feeds by her teammates.”
May Liebenow found the back of the net in the second half and Hudah Ngoy Nkulu assisted on Raifstanger’s final goal.
Keeper Emma Goewey had six saves for the Eagles.
Lee 8, Gateway 0
LEE — The Lee girls soccer team could not miss on Thursday, scoring eight goals in a shutout of Gateway.
Carina Brown started the scoring eight minutes into a game, which came from an Emma Puleri assist. Puleri wasn’t done, scoring a minute later.
Brown, Caroline Maloney, Leanna Driscoll and Taylor Salice each added goals throughout the half as the Wildcats led 7-0 at the break.
Ella Macchi scored with five minutes left, bumping the lead to eight. Bella Lovato had four saves in the Lee net.
The Wildcats will play at Hampden Charter at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Drury 10, Hampden Charter 0
NORTH ADAMS — Kayla McGrath netted a hat trick as the Blue Devils ran away from Hampden Charter.
Hailey Kingsley followed McGrath’s second-minute goal with one in the fourth minute, coming from an Elli Miles assist.
Hannah LaCasse scored two goals in the first half, Miles and Maddie Nesbit also added first-half goals.
Maddison Houghtaling netted a shot in the 67th minute and Miles got her second goal of the day in the 71st. Brooke Bishop and McGrath each saved a shot in the Drury net.
Drury will play at Hoosac Valley on Friday.