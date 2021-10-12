DALTON — The Warriors earned the title of Northern Division Champs with a win on their home turf on Tuesday.
Pat McLaughlin was the medalist and Wahconah (12-2) edged Taconic 184-194.
“We had to play the back nine tonight and wow.. It’s like night and day,” Wahconah coach Pete Terpak wrote in an email. “The Back nine is much more challenging and there is a premium on short game. The scores certainly reflect that. I’m happy with the way our season went. We have a great group of young players and the sky is the limit in the upcoming years. I think we have a real good shot at Western Mass. coming up on Monday at the Berkshire Hills.”
McLaughlin’s 41 was enough to hold back Nate Murphy, despite the Taconic golfer closing No. 10 and No. 15 with birdies. Brady Breitmaier’s 43, Dom Marcella’s 48 and Nick Salinetti locked up Wahconah’s top-four spots.
Jackson Molleur shot a 48 and Camden Mackillop, 49, birdied the 18th hole.
St. Mary’s 17, McCann Tech 7
WESTFIELD — McCann Tech’s golf season came to a close with a loss at Tekoa Country Club.
Joe Roy led the Hornets with three points on the day. Avery Huffstater tied St. Mary’s Matt Sabat, which was good for two points.
Logan Driscoll and Owen Vareschi each brought in a point for McCann Tech.
Boys Soccer
Hoosac Valley 14, PVCA 1
ADAMS — Ian Godfrey scored five times as Hoosac Valley kicked the doors down.
Francesco Zanolo, Drew Norcross and Isaac Hermann each scored twice in the big win.
Blake Mazzeo and Zanolo each dished out two assists for the home team.
Additionally, Tyler Norcross, Nick Walsh and Tyler Dubreuil scored for Hoosac Valley.
The Hurricanes (8-2-2) are slated to hit the road today for a match at Putnam.
Lenox 2, Mount Everett 1
SHEFFIELD — Arthur Schwartz and Luke Gamberoni helped the Millionaires squeak by the Eagles.
The match was scoreless for nearly 60 minutes before Gamberoni got on the board. Nathaniel VonRuden kept Mount Everett (0-7-3) alive, tying the game with 12 minutes left.
Schwartz, however, closed the case with a goal in the 72nd minute. The win was the first of the year for Lenox (1-6-1)
———
Lenox 0 2 — 2
Mount Everett 0 1 — 1
Putnam 5, McCann Tech 1
HUNTINGTON — The Hornets couldn’t gain any traction in a road loss to Putnam.
Cole Boisvert created a shot for Ivan Liang, who sealed the deal for a McCann Tech goal.
The Hornets are back on the road today with a match at Gateway.
Girls Soccer
Pittsfield 3, Longmeadow 3
PITTSFIELD — Allie Schnopp’s hat trick wasn’t enough to decide a winner against Longmeadow.
The Generals (0-9-2) were up until Longmeadow tied things up with three minutes left.
Schnopp started the scoring in the first 10 minutes and had Pittsfield up 2-1 at the half.
———
Longmeadow 1 2 — 3
Pittsfield 2 1 — 3
McCann Tech 7, Commerce 4
SPRINGFIELD — The Hornets hit the road and packed some extra offense for a match against Commerce.
The two sides combined for nine goals in the first half and Izzy LaCasse closed with another hat trick, her third in three games. She joins Addie Hayer, Emily Feder, Molly Boyer and Emma Dupuis as Hornets who earned assists in the win.
Molly Boyer, Camryn Delisle, Jazzmyn Valego and Madeline Durocher joined McCann Tech’s scoring party with goals.
Keeper Kiera Lennon finished with six saves in net for the Hornets. McCann Tech (8-0-1) plays at Sci-Tech on Thursday.
———
McCann Tech 6 1 — 7
Commerce 3 1 — 4
Volleyball
Lenox 3, Belchertown 0
LENOX — Mia Giardina closed with 13 aces and eight kills as the Millionaires handled their business with a sweep of Belchertown.
Belchertown made things close in the second set but Lenox was too much in the 25-10, 25-22, 25-8 sweep.
Anna Nealon added another six aces and five digs. Danielle Miller continued the strong serving with five aces on the stat sheet.
The Millionaires travel to Sheffield later today for a match against the Eagles.
Wahconah 3, Greenfield 1
DALTON — The Warriors have the upper hand in this week’s series against the Green Wave.
Wahconah (9-3) won 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16 on Tuesday and will host Greenfield again on Thursday.
Olivia Wehner tracked 15 digs and served seven aces. Sasha Fyfe added another 11 digs and six aces.
McKenzie LaBier did a bit of everything with six kills and four blocks.
Monument 3, Putnam 0
SPRINGFIELD — The Spartans returned to Great Barrington following a clean sweep of Putnam.
Monument Mountain finished with a 10-point advantage in each set of the 25-13, 25-15, 25-11 win.
Brianna Ayala kept her team involved with 14 aces, five aces and three kills. Mia Wade and Ava Cohen each had four kills. Cohen added six aces in the win.
The Spartans host Holyoke on Thursday.
Ware 3, Taconic 2
WARE — The Green and Gold forced a fifth set but ran out of gas in a road loss.
Ware halted the comeback with a 10-point win in the final set, capturing a 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22, 15-5 victory.
Ciana Bennett closed with a team-high 21 digs for Taconic. Brenna McNeice powered the offense with 23 assists, six aces and five kills. She added 16 digs to help the team’s defense.
Nyashia Daniels and Naomi Tayi each reached 10 kills for Taconic.
THS travels to Central on Friday.