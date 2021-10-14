Greenock Country Club treated the Green and Gold well as Taconic secured a Western Massachusetts Division II spot with a 184-223 win over the Wildcats in the team’s final regular-season match.
Nate Murphy closed his strong regular season as the medalist, shooting a 4-over 39 on the afternoon. Camdyn McKillop and Jackson Molleur matched 48s and Cam LaFerriere shot a 49 to close out Taconic’s top four.
Taconic finished the regular season with a record of 7-6 and the Division II Western Mass. will take place on Monday at Berkshire Hills, Taconic’s home course.
“I thought we were confident enough to win today and get in,” said Murphy, who added that he is looking forward to competing back on the team’s home course. “It’s our own course, we know it better than anyone.”
Johnny Brighenti shot a 47 for the Wildcats.
Volleyball
Monument Mountain 3, Holyoke 0
GREAT BARRINGTON — It was senior night for the Spartans and they celebrated with a sweep of Holyoke.
Monument’s seniors left fingerprints all over the match and it started with Brianna Ayala’s 31 assists and five kills.
Mia Wade was responsible for 10 kills and two aces. Ava Barenski and Cate Consolati rounded out Monument’s senior quartet with eight kills each.
The Spartans hit the road on Tuesday for a match at Putnam.
Girls Soccer
Hoosac Valley 2, Mahar 1
CHESHIRE — A winless season is no more for the Hurricanes.
Lilly Boudreau and Kim Mach scored as Hoosac Valley picked up a tight win against Mahar.
“Great game for the girls,” coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “Our first win and boy did it feel good. It was nice to see the girls so happy, they showed a fire that they really wanted this game, and the hard work they have been doing really paid off.”
Samantha Loholdt created Boudreau’s shot with a corner kick and Averie McGrath earned an assist on Mach’s high-arching game-winner. Keeper Emma Meczywor saved four shots in Hoosac’s net.
———
Mahar 0 1 — 1
Hoosac Valley 1 1 — 2
First Half — HV: Boudreau (Loholdt), 32:00.
Second Half — M: Beloli (unassisted), 68:00; HV: Mach (McGrath).
Saves — M: Drew 13; HV: Meczywor 4.
Agawam 2, Wahconah 1
DALTON — Emily Ottomaniello broke a 1-1 tie in the 78th minute as the visitors escaped the Warriors with a win.
Agawam got on the board early in the second half and Wahconah’s Daniella Barry knotted things up with less than eight minutes left in action. Olivia Gamberoni was credited with an assist on the play.
Wahconah will play at Hampshire on Monday.
———
Agawam 0 2 — 2
Wahconah 0 1 — 1
Second Half — A: Davenport (unassisted), 41:18; W: Barry (Gamberoni), 72:11; A: Ottomaniello (unassisted), 78:02.
Boys Soccer
Westfield Tech 4, Drury 0
NORTH ADAMS — John Vela scored two goals in a Westfield Tech win on Thursday.
Zach Howland had six saves and Parker Rivard added another three stops in goal for Drury.
The Blue Devils travel to Berkshire Community College to play Taconic later today.
Chicopee 2, Mount Greylock 1
CHICOPEE — Liam O’Keefe’s goal in the first half wasn’t enough to take down Chicopee at Szot Mark.
The Pacers scored two late goals to pull off the home victory.
Mount Greylock will host Agawam on Tuesday.