LENOX — The Millionaires outscored the visitors 11-0 in the final quarter of Wednesday’s decisive win, a 59-14 victory over Hampden Charter.
Mia Pignatelli scored a game-high 14 points for Lenox and set the tone with three treys in the first quarter.
Kelsey Kirchner scored 12 points in the first half. Aida Nichols and Rihanna Patel each added seven points for Lenox (6-14) in the regular season finale.
———
HAMPDEN CHARTER (14)
Hurley 1-0-2, Francis 2-0-4, Motonr 1-1-3, Bolden 0-0-0, Hicks 0-0-0, Njuguna 0-0-0, Pittman 2-0-4, Frimpong 0-0-0, Wilson 1-0-3, Eberhart 0-0-0. Totals 6-1-14.
LENOX (59)
Patel 3-0-7, Pignatelli 5-0-14, Fairfield 1-0-3, Nichols 3-1-7, Kirchner 6-0-12, Lipton 3-0-6, Ano 1-0-2, Reber 2-0-4, Nicotra 2-0-4. Totals 26-1-59.
Hampden Charter 1 6 7 0 — 14
Lenox 24 1 3 11 11 — 59
3-point field goals — HC 1 (Wilson); L 6 (Pignatelli 4, Patel, Fairfield)
Hampshire Regional 64, McCann Tech boys 54
WESTHAMPTON — Hampshire Regional outscored the Hornets by 10 in the first period and never looked back on Wednesday night.
McCann Tech’s Jacob Howland scored a team-high 20 points in the regular-season finale and Owen Gagne scored 15 for the Hornets.
Howland connected on three treys and Walter Mazza hit two of his own for the Hornets (12-8).
———
MCCANN TECH (54)
Knapp 0-0-0, Champney 0-0-0, Howland 8-1-20, Dolan 1-0-2, Boisvert 3-2-9, Gagne 7-1-15, Boucher 0-0-0, Mazza 2-0-6, Rougeau 1-0-2. Totals 22-4-54.
HAMPSHIRE REGIONAL (64)
Vanasse 1-2-4, Kraus 4-1-9, Pierce 0-0-0, Rohan 9-11-33, Golasinski 1-0-3, Dale 1-3-5, Goodnow 0-0-0, Rukakoski 5-0-10. Totals 21-17-64
McCann Tech 14 12 14 14 — 54
Hampshire Regional 24 11 14 15 — 64
3-point field goals — MT 6 (Howland 3, Mazza 2, Boisvert), H 5 (Rohan 4, Golasinski).
Belchertown 72, Pittsfield boys 68
SPRINGFIELD — Pittsfield’s regular season came to a close with a loss at Belchertown on Wednesday.
The Generals led by seven at the half before the Orioles flipped the switch in the second half.
Nick Brindle scored 18 points, all from beyond the arc, and Toby Gaulden-Wheeler led Pittsfield (5-15) with 19 points.
———
PITTSFIELD (68)
Brown 3-0-6, Gaulden-Wheeler 7-5-19, Brindle 6-0-18, Mungin 8-0-16, Arce-Jackson 1-0-3, Racine 2-0-4, Salvie 1-0-2, Jackson 0-0-0. Totals 28-5-68.
BELCHERTOWN (72)
Pittsfield 17 24 11 16 — 68
Belchertown 12 22 17 21 — 71
3-point field goals — P 7 (Brindle 6, Arce-Jackson).