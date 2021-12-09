PITTSFIELD — Sci-Tech was too much for Taconic on opening night. The CyberCats turned on the afterburners in the fourth quarter, taking a 67-58 win over the Green and Gold on Thursday night.
Sci-Tech outscored Taconic 25-13 in the fourth quarter and had four players finish in double digits to come away with the victory.
Tayvon Sandifer led Taconic with 20 points, connecting on three shots from beyond the arc. Sean Harrigan added another 15 points for the Green and Gold.
———
SCI-TECH (67)
Gonzalez 6-1-14, Guzzman 0-0-0, Jones 0-2-2, Kabir 3-8-14, Mabry 6-3-17, Rogers 5-4-14, White 0-1-1, Young 1-1-3. Totals 21-20-67
TACONIC (58)
Sherman 3-1-9, Harrigan 6-2-15, Shepardson 1-0-2, Ahoussi 0-0-0, Sandifer 8-1-20, Patch 0-0-0, Sistrunk 2-0-5, Bamba 3-0-6, Matervich 0-1-1, Boua 0-0-0. Totals 23-5-58.
Sci Tech 10 17 15 25 — 65
Taconic 10 17 18 13 — 58
3-point goals — S: 5 (Jones 2, Mabry 2, Gonzalez); T: 7 (Sandifer 3, Sherman 2, Harrigan).
Girls Basketball
Franklin Tech 29, Mount Everett 22
TURNERS FALLS — Mount Everett came up short in an opening-night match at Franklin Tech on Thursday.
Mount Everett skunked Franklin in the first quarter, but the home team responded with a 19-point second quarter to take command of the game in the 29-22 victory.
Julia Devoti started the season with a team-high seven points for Mount Everett, Emma Goewey followed with five points.
“Not the result we wanted but the girls played hard,” Mount Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. “We have some things to work on, but with a quick turnaround tomorrow we will have to learn on the fly.”
Mount Everett is headed back to Turners Falls on Friday for its next game in the Franklin Tech Tournament.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (22)
Sarnacki 0-1-1, Ngoy Nkulu 1-0-2, Stewart 1-2, Devoti 1-4-7, Carpenter 1-1-3, Creamer 1-0-2, Goewey 2-1-5. Totals 7-7-22
FRANKLIN TECH (29)
Campbell 3-0-8, Guesin 1-1-3, Gilbert 0-0-0, Trudeau 3-0-8, Burnes 0-0-0, Ryan 1-2-4, Smith 3-0-6. Totals 11-3-29.
Mount Everett 7 4 7 4 — 22
Franklin Tech 0 19 3 7 — 29
3-point field goals — ME: 1 (Devoti); FT: 4 (Trudeau 2, Campbell 2)
Swimming
Wahconah boys 60, Taconic Hills 12CRARYVILLE, N.Y. — Depth was Wahconah’s secret sauce as the Warriors began the season with a win over Taconic Hills.
Wahconah’s Evan Strout captured the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Additionally, Strout joined Aiden Aldrich, Raoule Khaye and Wyatt Wellington for wins in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
———
200 medley relay — 1. W (Strout, Khaye, Wellington, Aldrich) 2:32.41
200 freestyle — 1. Aldrich (W) 3:21.30.
200 medley — 1. Khaye (W) 3:26.01.
50 freestyle — 1. Howard (TH) 23.30; 2. Wellington (W) 32.87.
100 butterfly — 1. Strout (W) 1:30.82.
100 freestyle — 1. Howard (TH) 57.19; 2. Aldrich (W) 1:21.92.
500 freestyle — 1. Khaye (W) 6:33.78.
200 free relay — 1. W (Strout, Aldrich, Khaye, Wellington) 2:21.09.
100 backstroke — 1. Strout (W) 1:31.21.
100 breaststroke — 1. Wellington (W) 2:04.91.
Wahconah girls 66, Taconic Hills 66
CRARYVILLE, N.Y. — A win in the 400 free relay was enough for the Warriors to tie Taconic Hills in the last event of the day on Thursday.
Ella Reardon, in the 100 freestyle, and Abigail Cobb, swimming the 50 freestyle, both won individual events for Wahconah. While Taconic Hills won nine of the day’s 11 attempts, Wahconah captured both silver and bronze in four different events, scooping up extra points and keeping the match close.
The four-person team of Sheffield Drewry, Emily Therrien, Elizabeth Wheeler and Cobb swam the 400 free relay in just under six minutes to force the tie.
———
200 medley relay — 1. TH (Plaza, Arre, Avenia, Hamman) 2:22.54; 2. W (Keefner, Reardon, Curti, Wheeler) 2:25.23.
200 freestyle — 1. Plaza (TH) 2:33.23; 2. Wheeler (W) 2:50.92; 3. Drewry (W) 2:56.77.
200 medley — 1. Arre (TH) 2:47.74; 2. Reardon (W) 2:59.61; 3. Keefner (W) 3:07.28;
50 freestyle — 1. Cobb (W) 35.44; 2. Hamman (TH) 36.64; 3. Hermance (TH) 38.78.
100 butterfly — 1. Avenia (TH) 1:11.32; 2.Curti (W) 1:24.36.
100 freestyle — 1. Reardon (W) 1:09.15; 2. Hamman (TH) 1:27.38; 3. Hermance (TH) 1:27.85.
500 freestyle — 1. Avenia (TH) 6:11.34; 2. Curti. (W) 7:10.65; 3. Cobb. (W) 8:59.98.
200 free relay — 1. TH (Plaza, Arre, Hemman, Avenia), 2:05.99; 2. W (Curti, Reardon, Drewry, Keefner) 2:08.63.
100 backstroke — 1. Plaza (TH) 1:14.60; 2. Keefner (W) 1:27.29; 3. Therrien (W) 1:47.06
100 breaststroke — 1. Arre (TH) 1:27.48; 2. Wheeler (W) 1:45.02.
400 free relay — 1. W (Drewry, Wheeler, Cobb, Therrien) 5:56.88.