BOSTON — The New England Patriots traded up eight spots in the second round Friday night to select former Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore with the 38th pick of the NFL draft.
The Patriots swapped their second-round pick (46th overall) and two fourth rounders (122 and 139) to Cincinnati for the shot to grab Barmore.
A night after standing pat with the No. 15 pick and taking another Alabama player — quarterback Mac Jones in their search for a long-term replacement for Tom Brady — New England looked to build its defense as it attempts to retool following a disappointing season.
Both of their first two picks played for Nick Saban, a longtime friend and former coaching colleague of Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Barmore, listed at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, played two seasons for the national champion Crimson Tide before declaring for the NFL draft and forgoing his final two college seasons. He was the defensive MVP of the title game last season after being named to the SEC All-Freshman team his first year. He was also All-SEC last season.
After finishing 7-9, the team’s first losing record since Belichick’s initial season in 2000, and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008, New England spent nearly $160 million in guaranteed money in the opening days of free agency, most of it on the offensive side of the ball.
The Patriots signed the top two tight ends on the market — Jonnu Smith ($31 million) and Hunter Henry ($25 million), an edge rusher in linebacker Matthew Judon ($32 million) and receiver Nelson Agholor ($15 million).
They also have the 33rd pick in the third round, the highest compensatory spot, which is 96th overall, a selection awarded for Brady winning the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay after leaving via free agency.
The Patriots were stripped of their own third-round pick as punishment for their television crew filming the field and sideline during a Dec. 8, 2019, game between Cincinnati and Cleveland. They were also fined $1.1 million.
Malathaat wins Kentucky Oaks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Malathaat outdueled Search Results down the stretch to win the 147th Kentucky Oaks by a neck, runner-up jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. patted Malathaat’s mount, John Velazquez, on the shoulder to congratulate him.
“We just got beat today,” Ortiz said. “She ran a really solid effort and fought hard down the stretch.”
Malathaat, the 5-2 favorite, edged Search Results after overtaking Travel Column entering the stretch to win the $1.25 million marquee race for 3-year-old fillies on Friday. The Kentucky Oaks was back in its traditional spring spot at Churchill Downs the day before the Kentucky Derby; both races were delayed to Labor Day last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Todd Pletcher’s unbeaten bay broke a little wide from the No. 10 post in the 13-horse field and was bumped before settling into the mix rounding the first turn.
Malathaat surged forward and charged after the final turn to move past a fading Travel Column before stalking Search Results.
Malathaat finally got the edge in the final furlong and held on to improve to 5-0 and give Pletcher his fourth Oaks victory and first since 2013 with Princess of Sylmar. Velazquez then had to make a quick jump off the horse when she reared back as handlers tried to place the winner’s garland of lilies on her.
“She didn’t get away the best, but I got a spot with her,” said Velazquez, who won his second Oaks. “She was running well and when I turned for home I had a target (Search Results) to send her after. We got up next to her and my filly went by.
“The other filly came back but I could tell I was still in control. I never thought I was going to do anything but win.”
Malathaat covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:48.99 and paid $7, $4.60 and $3.40.
Burns in lead at Innisbrook
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Sam Burns kept piling up birdies Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship.
Keegan Bradley got there with one shot.
Bradley ended his round by holing out for eagle from 100 yards in the ninth fairway, over a deep bunker to the elevated green. The shot left him guessing until he saw the fans jump out of their seats. That gave him a 66 and the best uphill walk at Innisbrook.
“I turned a good day into a great day,” Bradley said. “Man, it was a fun day. And what a way to finish. It was a blast.”
Bradley and Burns were at 12-under 130, and their play in the steamy afternoon on the Copperhead course gave them a little separation starting out the weekend.
Lucas Glover (65), Charley Hoffman (66) and Max Homa (68) were four shots back. Only 10 players were within five shots of the lead through 36 holes.
Bradley, whose longest par putt was 4 feet in his bogey-free opening round, opened with two quick birdies before coming up short of the green on the 12th hole and making his first bogey. Birdies were hard to come by the rest of the way, but he made up for it with one swing.
With the steep hill, he played the 100-yard shot as if it were 119, and then he added 6 yards to account for a little wind. It was a gap wedge. “A perfect shot,” he said.
“You can’t see the green from down there, so you have to wait for the crowd’s reaction,” he said. “And when everyone puts their arms up, normally that means it goes in. So another bonus of having fans out here. It makes it a lot more exciting for everybody.”
Maybe not for Phil Mickelson. The five-time major champion said he is struggling to keep his focus, or to regain his focus after distractions in the gallery, such as a phone ringing. He bogeyed two of his last three holes for a 69 to miss the cut by one shot.