Patriots still looking for answers on offense after big win

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones runs past New York Jets punter Braden Mann, left, on his punt return for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 10-3.

 MICHAEL DWYER — AP PHOTO

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — In the postgame locker room euphoria of the Patriots' 10-3 win over the Jets on Sunday, references to Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return touchdown gallop echoed throughout.

"Just keep running home, bro!" receiver Nelson Agholor shouted in Jones' direction. "Don't even drive — just run!"

But on a day in which New England's special teams shined, and the defense's dominance underlined its steady improvement throughout the season, it also highlighted just how far the offense is behind as the Patriots prepare to make their playoff push.

