The Rams rolled 24-3 on Thursday night in a rematch of Super Bowl LIII, a game in which the Patriots won while holding LA to 3 points. New England entered the Los Angeles red zone four times on Thursday, and came away with three points. The Rams defense sacked New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton four times and Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown, in a dominant all-around performance to keep the Patriots out of the end zone. Rookie Cam Akers rushed 29 times for 171 yards, and Jared Goff snuck one in for a score and passed for a touchdown to Cooper Kupp. Above: Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald tackles Newton. Left: Akers is tackled by New England strong safety Adrian Phillips.