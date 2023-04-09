Perenick and Wahconah boys, Ungewitter and Pittsfield girls win opening track and field meet of spring season

PITTSFIELD — Temperatures stayed beneath 40 degrees for much of the morning, but the Wahconah boys and Pittsfield girls stayed plenty warm Saturday in the season opener for Berkshire County track and field.
It was a split decision on the track at Taconic High, as the PHS girls racked up triple-digit points in an 100-40 victory. The boys contest was competitive throughout, but four individual victories from Alexander Perenick and a sweep of the relay races pushed Wahconah to a 76-65 win.
Perenick caught the most eyes with wins in the shot put and long jump, in both cases the lone Warrior blocking a PHS sweep. Then, he teamed up with Liam Furlong to 1-2 in both the 110 and 400-meter hurdles.
He was far from alone on the Wahconah scoresheet, though. Payton Shippee got himself off to a strong start by completely dominating the field in both javelin and discus. It was a victory by 23 feet, 6 inches in javelin, and 34-02 in the discus. Pittsfield's Keanu Arce-Jackson was second in both events.
Shippee also took the 400 and ran the anchor leg of Wahconah's winning 4x100 relay team. Pittsfield didn't finish the sprint relay, but the Warriors took the 4x400 and 4x800, both by more than 10 seconds. Shane Dowd-Smith served on both distance relays for the Warriors. Riley Gladu raced on the 4x400 team and also won the 800 individually.
Wahconah's West Dews locks his eyes ahead out of the starting blocks in the 4x100 on Saturday in Pittsfield.
Photos: Wahconah and Pittsfield open up track and field season
On Saturday in Pittsfield, the Warriors and Generals kicked off the spring season.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from the meet, click here.
Wahconah's West Dews locks his eyes ahead out of the starting blocks in the 4x100 on Saturday in Pittsfield.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Pittsfield's Lennox Silvestro-Dias runs the 1600.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Pittsfield's Grace Ungewitter and Kiera Devine went 1-2 in both the 1600 and 3200.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Wahconah's Alex Perenick leads teammate Liam Furlong and Pittsfield's Brayden Bunnell in the 110 hurdles.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Wahconah's Kathryn Perrone won both the 100 and 400 hurdles
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Wahconah's Payton Shippee finishes out the 4x100 meter relay.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Wahconah's Adelyn Furlong won the discus throw.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Wahconah's Alex Perenick won the long jump.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Pittsfield's Randi Duquette and Dezerea Powell compete in the 100-meter dash.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Pittsfield collected a pair of wins via sprinter Dakarre Dorsett. Dorsett out-leaned teammate Owen Klatka and Wahconah's West Dews at the finish line of the 100 to win in 11.80. Klatka finished a hair ahead of Dews, 12.02 to 12.03. Klatka was runner-up to Dorsett in the 200 as well, with the winner crossing in 24.55.
Pittsfield's Lennox Silvestro-Dias may have had the day's most exciting finish. In third place at the outset of the 1600 meter's final lap, he put together a tremendous kick to overtake two runners, before holding off teammate Seth Aitken and Gladu over the final 300 to win the opening mile of the season.
Aitken won the 3200 for PHS and Klatka took the high jump. Brayden Bunnell leapt 35-03 to win triple jump.
The PHS girls won 10 individual events and swept the relays. The Generals got three individual wins from Grace Ungewitter and went 1-2-3 in the 200, 400 and triple jump. Ungewitter took the 3200 by a split-second over teammate Kiera Devine. They were the lone two competitors and also went 1-2 in the 1600.
Ungewitter backed up her distance victories with the meet's top javelin throw of 75-06.
Pittsfield also got a mess-load of points from Randi Duquette and Dezerea Powell. The Generals duo shared firsts in a pair of 1-2 finishes in the 100 (Duquette) and 200 (Powell). Duquette anchored the winning 4x100 team and was also the lone girl to clear 4-06 in high jump. Powell doubled up with a long jump win.
Pittsfield also got wins from Ava Telladira (400), Hailey Rumlow (800) and Ellen Muller (triple jump). Muller edged teammate Tiabat Ahmed by a half-inch with a 27-10 leap. Ahmed also led off the 4x100 and was second in the long jump.
Wahconah had a couple of standout performances by Adelyn Furlong and Kathryn Perrone. Furlong took home sizable victories in the shot put and discus, while Perrone led a pair of Warriors sweeps of the hurdle events.
Track season underway in the Berkshires. A tight three-way finishing the Boys 100 between Pittsfield and Wahconah. pic.twitter.com/9OvxAjzV77
Mike Walsh is sports editor at The Berkshire Eagle. He's been with The Eagle since 2017. Walsh also authors the NENPA-winning Powder Report column. He's an avid snowboarder, runner, homebrewer, and he used to play a pretty mean sousaphone.