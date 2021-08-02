ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

In this February, 2016, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. Peyton Manning never wanted to leave Indianapolis. But when a neck injury forced him to miss a season and the Colts moved on to Andrew Luck, he couldn’t have landed in a better place than Denver, where he produced a terrific second chapter to his Hall of Fame career.