Photographer Ben Garver looks back on 2020: Despite the despair, strength of human spirit shines through

WILLIAMS-best.jpg

Williams College students embrace on Wednesday, March 11, after hearing the news that the college will switch to e-learning and they have to leave campus due to fears of spread of the novel coronavirus.

Living through 2020, every day has had a level of stress and isolation on top of our already demanding lives. As a journalist, I am struck by the strength of the human spirit this year. For every tragedy that unfolded in 2020, there was an act of kindness and an act of charity.

Take food pantries, for example. Food pantries — as busy as they have ever been — have survived on small miracles, generosity and hard work.

FOODPANTRYFALL-2.jpg

A box of apples arrives at the South Street Congregational Church food pantry in Pittsfield, Mass., for the week's food distribution. Outdoor food distribution for each week keeps a staff of volunteers busy for an entire work week and will get more challenging as cold weather approaches. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

One picture from 2020 shows a box of apples in a food pantry. The photo is deceptively simple. But that box of apples represents a chain of actions — from the orchard to the table — that got food to a person in need.

BARTLETTS2020-3.jpg

John Harrington rides with a load of apples as Phil Bastow follows behind at Bartlett's Orchard in Richmond on Oct. 5.

In our quest for health, both physical and mental, we sought comfort and respite in nature and art. Our cultural institutions responded.

We regained access to art and nature in our beautiful region and grew stronger for it.

MASSMOCA2020-5.jpg

A man explores “When” by Ledelle Moe in Building 5 at Mass MoCA. The monumental sculptures are made of concrete and steel. Friday, July 24.
LILACSCULPTURE-1.jpg

Artist Babette Bloch installs “Surf’s up” with her Daughter Rachel Bloch-Mellon in Lilak Park in Lenox. In this photo, Bloch is testing the correct angle to catch sunlight. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
GLASSWORK-2.jpg

Glass artist Mike Ozner makes a vase in his Lee studio, Ozzie’s Glass Gallery, on Route 102. Thursday, Sept. 10.
GLASSWORK-best.jpg

Glass artist Mike Ozner makes a vase in his Lee studio, Ozzie’s Glass Gallery, on Route 102. Thursday, Sept. 10. Ozner's work is reflected in his protective eyewear.

My favorite story of 2020 was the rescue of 46 puppies from a shelter in Mobile, Alabama, just before tropical storm Delta hit. A plane full of rescued puppies landed at Pittsfield Municipal Airport and were delivered to The Berkshire Humane Society and a shelter in New York. All of the puppies have new homes. The action on the ground at the airport only lasted about 15 minutes, but this set of pictures was my favorite of the year. From the pilot, to each volunteer and organizer, to the very people who adopted the dogs, a chain of kindness and work won the day.

STORMPUPPIES-1.jpg

A plane full of 46 puppies arrives at Pittsfield Municipal Airport in Pittsfield on Oct. 7 from Mobile Alabama ahead of Tropical Storm Delta to make room in the shelters affected by the storm. Thirty-three of the dogs went to the Berkshire Humane Society and 13 went to the Montgomery SPCA in New York state. Once medically cleared, the dogs were available for adoption to approved homes.
STORMPUPPIES-2.jpg

A plane full of 46 puppies arrives at Pittsfield Municipal Airport in Pittsfield on Oct. 7 from Mobile, Ala. The plane was filled with puppies that were being evacuated from shelters ahead of a hurricane in the region.
STORMPUPPIES-3.jpg

Volunteers work to unload a dog crate off of a plane full of 46 puppies at Pittsfield Municipal Airport in Pittsfield on Oct. 7. The plane arrived from Mobile, Ala. ahead of Tropical Storm Delta to make room in the shelters affected by the storm. 
STORMPUPPIES-5.jpg

Volunteers help unload a plane full of 46 puppies arrives at Pittsfield Municipal Airport in Pittsfield on Oct. 7 from Mobile, Ala. ahead of Tropical Storm Delta, to make room in the shelters affected by the storm.
STORMPUPPIES-7.jpg

A plane full of 46 puppies arrives at Pittsfield Municipal Airport in Pittsfield on Oct. 7 from Mobile Alabama ahead of Tropical Storm Delta to make room in the shelters affected by the storm. Thirty-three of the dogs went to the Berkshire Humane Society and 13 went to the Montgomery SPCA in New York state. Once medically cleared, the dogs were available for adoption to approved homes.

Outside of the more difficult stories a journalist must tell, our human spirit needs to be affirmed. At the end of each and every day, our better angels win the day through art, charity and kindness.

Photojournalist

Ben Garver has been photographing the Berkshire hills and people for The Eagle since 1994. In his spare time, Garver enjoys hiking and biking with his Australian cattle dog, Cheyenne.

