Photographer Ben Garver looks back on 2020: Despite the despair, strength of human spirit shines through

A box of apples arrives at the South Street Congregational Church food pantry in Pittsfield, Mass., for the week's food distribution. Outdoor food distribution for each week keeps a staff of volunteers busy for an entire work week and will get more challenging as cold weather approaches. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The pre-kindergarten group from The Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires walked to the Froio Senior Center to visit with the members of the supportive day care program through the window with dance and song. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Williams College students embrace on Wednesday, March 11, after hearing the news that the college will switch to e-learning and they have to leave campus due to fears of spread of the novel coronavirus.
A plane full of 46 puppies arrives at Pittsfield Municipal Airport in Pittsfield on Oct. 7 from Mobile Alabama ahead of Tropical Storm Delta to make room in the shelters affected by the storm. Thirty-three of the dogs went to the Berkshire Humane Society and 13 went to the Montgomery SPCA in New York state. Once medically cleared, the dogs were available for adoption to approved homes.
Volunteers help unload a plane full of 46 puppies arrives at Pittsfield Municipal Airport in Pittsfield on Oct. 7 from Mobile, Ala. ahead of Tropical Storm Delta, to make room in the shelters affected by the storm.
Volunteers work to unload a dog crate off of a plane full of 46 puppies at Pittsfield Municipal Airport in Pittsfield on Oct. 7. The plane arrived from Mobile, Ala. ahead of Tropical Storm Delta to make room in the shelters affected by the storm.
A plane full of 46 puppies arrives at Pittsfield Municipal Airport in Pittsfield on Oct. 7 from Mobile, Ala. The plane was filled with puppies that were being evacuated from shelters ahead of a hurricane in the region.
Living through 2020, every day has had a level of stress and isolation on top of our already demanding lives. As a journalist, I am struck by the strength of the human spirit this year. For every tragedy that unfolded in 2020, there was an act of kindness and an act of charity.
Take food pantries, for example. Food pantries — as busy as they have ever been — have survived on small miracles, generosity and hard work.
One picture from 2020 shows a box of apples in a food pantry. The photo is deceptively simple. But that box of apples represents a chain of actions — from the orchard to the table — that got food to a person in need.
In our quest for health, both physical and mental, we sought comfort and respite in nature and art. Our cultural institutions responded.
We regained access to art and nature in our beautiful region and grew stronger for it.
My favorite story of 2020 was the rescue of 46 puppies from a shelter in Mobile, Alabama, just before tropical storm Delta hit. A plane full of rescued puppies landed at Pittsfield Municipal Airport and were delivered to The Berkshire Humane Society and a shelter in New York. All of the puppies have new homes. The action on the ground at the airport only lasted about 15 minutes, but this set of pictures was my favorite of the year. From the pilot, to each volunteer and organizer, to the very people who adopted the dogs, a chain of kindness and work won the day.
Outside of the more difficult stories a journalist must tell, our human spirit needs to be affirmed. At the end of each and every day, our better angels win the day through art, charity and kindness.
BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE Otha Day uses a drum to pace the cadence of a march fron Pittsfield, City Hall to Durrant Park as Berkshire Interfaith Organizing held a gathering and procession to honor victims of anti-black violence and police brutality, Pittsfield, Mass., Sunday, June 14, 2020.
BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE From left to right: Joshua Passe, Elisabeth Keen, Tess Adams and Julia Keilkamp harvest purple carrots at Indian Line Farm in Egremont. Tomatoes, beets, squash and cabbage are all in season . Thursday, August 13, 2020.
BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE Zogics CEO Paul LeBlanc says the company has been flat out since the pandemic in what he calls a “bittersweet success.” Thursday, August 20, 2020. Zogics, LLC announced a five-year, $5.5 million dollar contract with the United States Navy for crucial cleaning and disinfecting supplies to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE Lisa Weatherell gets her flu shot outdoors in Pittsfield, Mass. The CHP (Community Health Program) Mobile Health Unit was parked behind the South Street Congregational Church in Pittsfield to give out flu shots during the weekly food pantry distribution. This year, flue shots are strongly encouraged due to COVID 19. Thursday, September 24, 2020.
BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE Rob and Rachel Haley explore the pet cemetery in the forest surrounding The Mount, Edith Wharton’s estate, in Lenox, Mass. Rob Haley is photographing the grave of a dog named Toto who died in 1904. While Wharton and Frank Baum (the author of the Wizard of Oz, published in 1900) were contemporaries, there is no evidence that they ever met. Comfortable autumn weather makes it a perfect day to explore and decompress. Monday, October 5, 2020.
BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE Two women pause to take a photograph of the display at Naumkeag's pumpkin show in Stockbridge. The show gives families a safe and fun outdoor experience to enjoy the season. Thursday, October 1, 2020.
BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE Jersey cows line up at the robotic milking parlor at High Lawn Farm in Lee. The cows can be milked any time they want with the high tech machine that weighs them, feeds them a snack, washes them and then milks them all in one go. Monday, October 12, 2020.
BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE A horse grazes after a snowfall at Wirtes Farm in Lanesborough, Massachusetts, Friday, October 30, 2020. The first snowfall of the season hit New England with a light dusting.
BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE A woman carries a box of food to a car outside the South Congregational Church in Pittsfield. The annual Thanksgiving food distribution at the South Congregational Church food pantry in Pittsfield by the Thanksgiving Angels serves about 1500 families with a prepackaged holiday dinner, Monday, November 23, 2020. The distribution was outdoors this year due to the pandemic.
Above: John Harrington rides with a load of apples as Phil Bastow follows behind at Bartlett’s Orchard in Richmond on Monday. Empty crates are set in the field as full ones are brought back to the store to be processed and sold. Right: Harrington sorts apples brought in.
BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE Declan Aubin, age 5, shows perfect form at Bakers Golf Center in Lanesborough, Mass., Monday, September 7, 2020.
BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE Logan Perenick carves the surface of Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, Mass., With a jet ski, Monday, September 7, 2020.
BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE Dan Tawczynski tractor uses a brush-hog to clean up between rows in the vegtable gardens at Taft Farms in Great Barrington. Thursday, September 24, 2020.
BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE Despite harsh weather on the summit of Mount Greylock, a few hearty hikers rambled up the mountain, Adams, Mass.. Monday, October 12, 2020.
A woman pulls up to the traffic light at Tyler and First streets in Pittsfield with a Christmas tree on the roof of her car. Saturday, November 28, 2020. (Ben Garver, The Berkshire Eagle)
A box of apples at the South Street Congregational Church food pantry in Pittsfield, Mass. Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Glass artist Mike Ozner makes a vase in his Lee studio, Ozzie’s Glass Gallery, on Route 102. Thursday, Sept. 10. Ozner's work is reflected in his protective eyewear.
Glass artist Mike Ozner makes a vase in his Lee studio, Ozzie’s Glass Gallery, on Route 102. Thursday, Sept. 10.
Artist Babette Bloch installs “Surf’s up” with her Daughter Rachel Bloch-Mellon in Lilak Park in Lenox. In this photo, Bloch is testing the correct angle to catch sunlight. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
A man explores “When” by Ledelle Moe in Building 5 at Mass MoCA. The monumental sculptures are made of concrete and steel. Friday, July 24.
Thomas Mesquita of the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge prepares the front entrance for opening on Tuesday, July 7.
