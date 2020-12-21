Photographer Gillian Jones looks back on 2020: Year unlike any other a privilege to cover

The marquee of the historic Mohawk Theater in downtown North Adams bears a message of instruction in the age of coronavirus, as the lights on the historic marquee were lit up during the day on Friday, March 20.
A customer wears a mask as she leaves the Wild Oat Market in Williamstown on May 4. A sign at the door encourages shoppers to wear a mask. Masks became mandatory for shoppers on May 6 as part of the state's effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Monument Mountain graduate Isabelle McNair shows her enthusiasm during a car parade down Main Street in Stockbridge following a virtual ceremony and drive-thru diploma distribution at the school on June 7.
A car parade rolls up Cold Spring Road in Williamstown following 2020 graduation exercises at Mount Greylock Regional School on June 6. Each student received their diploma by drive-thru at the entrance of the school.
Bethanne Degiorgis carries a sign in her vehicle as she participates in a Black Lives Matter march down North Street on July 26 as the group marched through the city of North Adams. Robert Moulton Jr. resigned from the City Council and School Committee after comments he made about the Black Lives Matter movement being "terrorist organization" that has "hijacked the term 'racism.'" He also asserted that the U.S. had made a "huge, huge mistake" by enacting a lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, adding that the worldwide death toll of the virus has been "minuscule" compared to the planet's population.
The cast of Berkshire Theater Group’s Godspell show their enthusiasm with a group hug during the curtain call of their last performance on Sept. 20. Berkshire Theatre Group produced Godspell this summer as the first musical in the United States to be approved by Actors’ Equity Association in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was presented outdoors in an open-air tent adjacent to The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. The group performed the show 46 times.
Agents Amanda Toma and Ashley Brodeur work with customers outside in the parking lot of Berkshire Roots in Pittsfield on May 25. Cars wrapped around the block down Dalton Avenue as the cannabis purveyor reopened for adult-use sales using curbside service. Uniform security and a police detail were hired to control traffic according to CEO James Winokur. Cars with license plates from New York, Connecticut and Vermont joined Massachusetts residents as they waited in line for as long as three hours.
Clockwise from left, Alan Moore, Sander Luo, Wen Juan Shi, Yina Moore, Canyon Moore, 5, and Madison Moore, 6, enter a gallery at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown on July 12. After being closed since March, the museum opened to the general public in July with special guidelines due to COVID-19.
Chris Post looks through the microscope at a slide of live cells of yeast at Wandering Star Brewery in Pittsfield on April 5. Post gave yeast to those who wished to make bread during a time when yeast is hard to come by. In the early stages of the pandemic, many residents of the Berkshires and beyond were making bread and used up a large supply of yeast.
Linda Bondini of Windsor, Conn. tries to communicate with her mom, Eleanor Robinson, 96, using a notepad as she visits through the window of her room at the Williamstown Commons in Williamstown on March 31.
Accompanied by his son, Todd, on banjo, Norman Burdick sings and plays guitar to his wife Betsey at Sweetbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Williamstown on April 15. Burdick, who celebrated his 88th birthday, was also joined by his children Scott, Shawn, Liza and a couple of grandchildren. The Burdicks have been married 62 years. Betsey has been a resident of Sweetbrook for nine years. The Sweetbrook Care Center is now closed.
Assistant Leader Tim Briggs and his son Caelan, 12, of Scout Troop #70 of Williamstown wave to residents of the Williamstown Commons after singing to them from the courtyard to their windows during an impromptu gathering to support the residents and staff on April 19.
Members of the Lenox girls basketball team celebrate from the bench during the final minute of a game against Ware during a Western Massachusetts Division IV semifinal game at the Curry Hicks Cage in Amherst on March 2.Lenox won 59-54.
With temperatures in the 20s and light snow, members of the Monument Mountain track team use a medicine ball, which weighs about 8-10 pounds, in place of a frisbee to play “ultimate ball” at the school in Great Barrington on Feb. 9. The captain’s pre-season practice began with running and then the game. The team hoped to be in their best shape once the season starts in the spring. Unfortunately spring sports were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taconic's Faith Cross, left, and Ciany Conyers celebrate their 48-46 win over Medway in the MIAA Division II state semifinals at Western New England University in Springfield on March 11. The Braves did not get a chance to play in the championship game, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the MIAA to cancel the game and declare Taconic as co-state champion.
This colorful yard display was created by Nate Samson at his South Church Street home at the corner of Hodges Crossroads in North Adams. "I think the community needs right now, faith because we will get through this together," Samson said on March 31.
2020 was a year like no other I’ve ever experienced in my nearly 30 years as a photojournalist.
It was a privilege to document events during a once-in-a-century pandemic, but it didn't come without some challenges.
And yet the simplest thing you could do was a message that needed to be expressed: Wash your hands and wear a mask are the two requests of all Americans in 2020.
The most divisive presidential election in our nation’s history was expected.
But, a global pandemic?
Well, that caught everyone off guard and changed our lives forever.
It gave us an opportunity to come to terms with our humanity.
During a time of divisiveness in politics, could we as Americans come together to fight the invisible threat, COVID-19?
That still remains to be seen.
Now we have to wear masks to keep not only ourselves safe but others as well.
It seems like a simple thing to do, but unfortunately, wearing a mask became some kind of political statement.
Fortunately in Massachusetts, wearing a mask in a public place became mandatory and has been for many months.
While many were able to shelter in their homes where some could work remotely, others, including myself, did not have that luxury.
Whether you are a doctor, nurse, journalist or grocery store clerk, how could we not gain a new appreciation for our essential workers, who put their lives on the line to provide vital services for us all.
While few were lucky enough to get "hazard pay," if even for a short time, there is no amount of money that can compensate you for putting your life on the line.
While the Trump administration initially told Americans that things would be fine by Easter, it became clear that this pandemic was not going away any time soon.
Outdoor and live-streaming church services were some of the new norms for people who wanted to practice their religion without putting themselves at risk.
Even the Berkshires beloved theater came to a screeching halt — for a bit.
But innovative and determined New Englanders found a way for thespians to perform and audiences to enjoy live theater.
This achievement was played out when the Colonial Theater was one of the only theater companies in the country to have live shows this summer.
And the shows were sold out.
Graduation season is usually a blur to us in the local media. We cover these events year after year.
To have a break from some of the annual events was kind of a relief.
The new approach to these events, when they occurred, was innovative and memorable, and I was pleased that these graduates would have a graduation to remember, and uniquely unlike any other class — even if traditional graduation ceremonies and proms had to be canceled or recalculated to accommodate the pandemic restrictions.
The Black Lives Matter movement and other protests became regularly scheduled assignments during this year as people exercised their right to peacefully protest.
The Trump presidency seemed to bring a lot of suppressed racism to the surface. However, just as many, if not more people expressed their intolerance to such rhetoric. This was even felt locally within our city government.
Construction projects on the books went forward. The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, which has been an asset to the Berkshires since 2001, got a fresh look with a new road surface.
And with everyone enjoying the outdoors during the warm months in a global pandemic, it was a small sacrifice to not be able to use a section of the trail while it was resurfaced.
For a time, many of our cultural institutions were paused. Many businesses were shuttered indefinitely while others re-opened, after being closed, with new safety protocols in place. 2020 was the year of curbside service.
What is the Berkshires without its museums?
Fortunately a way was found to make it safe, even it attendance had to be limited and reservations required.
With many of the area's schools and colleges closed, local agricultural was impacted.
Yet life went on. The cows still produced milk even if schools were closed. The challenge was finding a new market for distribution so that a precious resource wouldn't go to waste.
And with people home, everyone was cooking or baking. Yeast flew off the shelves of grocery stores and became difficult to come by. Fortunately local businesses stood up to help.
While working from home was not a new thing for me, having to put myself in the field to do my job — take photos — brought with it some additional risk. But I was not alone as many essential workers did their jobs to keep us all provided for. It was also humbling to cover those impacted by the virus and capture their daily routine.
With my elderly mom, with whom I reside, to think about, I was especially nervous that my exposure to the community might bring with it danger to my mother's health and well-being. So far, following the protocols of mask wearing and keeping my hands clean has kept her and myself safe. Covering nursing home residents and their inability to see their family in-person was heartbreaking. But I was touched by how this community supported not only the residents, but the workers, too.
Another big part of my job is photographing sports. I do miss that and I am looking forward to a fresh outlook when things get back to normal. I especially miss the championships. Back in March, I was shooting Western Mass. championships right up until they were shut down. I felt bad that the student athletes would not be wrapping up their seasons, or even their high school careers, with a definitive win, or loss.
When will these events come back? No one really knows. But the job of a photojournalist goes on no matter what. Capturing events and day-to-day life in the Berkshires is the best job in the world, if you ask me. I look forward to capturing life when it gets back to normal again, but in the meantime, I’ll continue to document our events, provide a visual testament and archive of our history.
Emma Hebert, 5, reacts negatively while Sayde Tarjick, 5, eats green eggs and ham in Mara Wooley's kindergarten class at Hoosac Valley Elementary School in Adams on March 4, as part of a week's of activities at the school celebrating Dr. Seuss.
This colorful yard display was created by Nate Samson at his South Church Street home at the corner of Hodges Crossroads in North Adams. "I think the community needs right now, faith because we will get through this together," Samson said on March 31.
Rabbi Levi Volovik of Chabad lights the menorah sculpture made of ice in the parking lot across the street from the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires on 196 South Street in Pittsfield on Dec. 13. Ice-carvers with The Ice Man sculpted a giant Menorah from a raw block of ice. The unique experience of the "Fire on Ice” celebration marked the fourth night of the Chanukah festival. The free event was hosted by Chabad of the Berkshires and sponsored in part by the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, Haddad Auto Dealership and the Wasserman Streit Y'DIyah Fund.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE Racers are seen in the distance near the far edge of the lake, during the Ice Cycle 2nd annual ice crit on Card Pond in West Stockbridge on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The bracket style race featured a few qualifying racers at a time, for three lap heats. While many styles of bikes participated, studded tires was a requirement for racing. The event was made possible by Wheel Benders Cycling with help from Berkshire Bike and Board, Berkshire Mountain Biking Training Series, and Six Depot coffee roasters.
Anna Berti scans grocery items for customer Reed Foehl at Wild Oats Market in Williamstown, as a custom made plexiglass partition separates them on April 13.
Posted to a "mailbox buddy," on Route 7 or Simonds Road in Williamstown, Mass. is a reminder for everyone to practice hand washing during the coronavirus epidemic. Monday, March 16, 2020.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE Peaceful protestors march up Tyler Street in North Adams on Sunday, July 26, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter march through the City of North Adams.
Masked and unmasked shoppers leave Walmart in North Adams on May 4.
