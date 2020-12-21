Photographer Stephanie Zollshan looks back on 2020: Things we took for granted put into new perspective

Around six nurses per shift answer calls at Berkshire Medical Center’s COVID-19 hotline call center at the hospital in Pittsfield. The call center was set up on March 8 to schedule COVID-19 testing and to give advice to callers who are concerned about their own or a family member’s health related to the novel coronavirus. Thursday, March 26.
With the start of Massachusetts’ statewide lockdown, many first responders began “wave parades” to bring cheer to their communities. On Saturday, April 11, the Lanesborough Volunteer Fire Department made a special stop to wish two-year-old Brady Barschdorf a happy birthday on Balance Rock Road as the they drove through the town, joined by the Easter Bunny, who rode in the parade atop one of the fire engines.
Matt Ketchum shaves the words “We’re In This Together” into his 12-year-old son Matt’s hair at his North Street barber shop, MR Barbers, that was slated to open in early April but was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Volunteers pack up 50 meals of chicken, broccoli, baked potatoes and fruit pies, enough to feed a family of four, outside of Wohrle’s in Pittsfield on April 25. The group of volunteers call themselves Berkshire Pay it Forward.
Matt Pevzner, left, Tim Hosier, center, and Darryl Austin of the Great Barrington Highway Department paint over the crosswalks of the town’s downtown with brightly colored rainbow stripes on May 6. In solidarity with the worldwide movement of displaying rainbow colors as a sign of hope amid the COVID-19 crisis, the crew painted five crosswalks in downtown Great Barrington and one in Housatonic.
Rachael Plaine uses her phone to stream her intermediate yoga class live at Berkshire Yoga Dance & Fitness (BYFD) in Pittsfield on May 15. Plaine, the owner of BYDF, and her instructors began offering free classes daily via Facebook Live, Zoom, and YouTube once social distancing measures were taken to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Jemel Black and his 11-year-old daughter Tyarah kneel with over 1,000 other protesters for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that George Floyd was pinned to the ground with a police officer’s knee on his neck before he died, during a protest in downtown Great Barrington on June 6.
Andreas Williams, 6, holds up a sign on June 6 that reads, “when do I go from cute to dangerous?” as he stands with over 1,000 other protesters in downtown Great Barrington in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police.
Christopher Potash, right, and his friend Noah McDonald wave goodbye to Potash’s mother Gertrude, 84, after a 20-minute visit at Greylock Extended Care Facility in Pittsfield on June 13. Christopher Potash, who lives in Rochester, N.Y., said that he immediately booked a room once hotels in the Berkshires opened back up and made an appointment to see his mother, who he had not been able to visit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After spending 104 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, Michele Drysgola is greeted by her granddaughter, 5-year-old Leah Murphy, as well as a cheering crowd of family and hospital staff, outside of Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield on July 14. “Thank you for saving my life!” called Drysgola to hospital staff as she got into her car to return home.
Michele M., 54, stands in the middle of the small compound of tents on July 22 that she shares with her husband, dog, and four others, who are all part of Springside Park’s homeless community in Pittsfield. The park, and the camps in it, was a key flashpoint for many of the city's elected officials throughout the year.
Graduates celebrate after the Wahconah Regional High School graduation ceremony on July 25 with confetti poppers and silly string at the school’s football field in Dalton. The graduation ceremony was significantly delayed and moved to the school’s football field due to COVID-19.
Lead veterinary technician Krista Godard assists as veterinarian John Reynolds gently check’s to see if there is pain associated with the glaucoma in 1-year-old boerboel Nala’s right eye at Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital. Nala, who is up for adoption with the Berkshire Humane Society in Pittsfield, needed to have the eye removed but quickly made a full recovery. Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Ellie Grebin, 7, feeds the chickens in her backyard in Great Barrington on Aug. 12. Speckle, the family’s rooster, created quite a stir in the neighborhood, which, according to the town’s zoning laws, does not allow residents to keep roosters. Ellie and Speckle’s parents have been collecting signatures for a petition that would allow them to apply for a variance to keep Speckle at their home.
With help from her boyfriend Michael Kahn, left, and stable director Christine Sierau, right, Khali Zabian balances atop Falcur, a therapy horse, at Blue Rider Stables in South Egremont on Sept. 3. Zabian added horseback riding to the many physical therapies she has undertaken after being struck by a car a year ago, an event that left her with a severe brain injury as well as many broken bones.
Kindergarten students are led into the building on the first day of in-person classes at Lee Elementary School on Sept. 16. After the 2019-2020 school year was cut short, Lee was one of the first school districts in the county to resume in-person classes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each within their own work stations, students ranging from kindergarten through Grade 5 attend their respective schools remotely from Tot Spot Too, a child care center in Pittsfield, on Oct. 2. Note: In accordance with Tot Spot Too COVID-19 protocols, the photographer did not enter any classroom and maintained an approved social distance from all students.
Cindy Adriance, L.P.N., administers a flu shot to Brett Dupuis, 13, through the window of his car at CHP Berkshire Pediatrics’ mobile flu clinic at Wahconah Park in Pittsfield on Oct. 29. For the first time, flu shots were mandated for students across the state in order for them to return to school in-person in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking back through my photographs from the past 12 months, it’s hard to imagine so many major changes to our way of life could happen in a year.
The year’s photos started off normal, with cramped school hallways full of students rushing to class and crowds of visitors gathering at Mass MoCA.
Then the photos shifted as spring came — there were few taken inside, and those that were, were centered on volunteers, usually preparing food, or doctors and nurses performing COVID-19 tests. Faces I photographed were now shrouded in masks, and much of what makes us relatable to each other as humans — our faces and expressions — was now covered.
As summer came, I saw another shift in my photographs that coincided with racial tensions nationally, and resulted in many marches and protests around the county.
A summer in the Berkshires that would normally be filled with music, dance, theater and other gatherings was changed completely.
With late summer and fall came new fights. Politicians began campaigning in earnest for the upcoming elections and community members rallied around postal workers and school employees whose livelihoods were at stake.
Some school districts tentatively resumed in-person classes, while others decided to stay fully remote.
Despite all of the turmoil that I captured this year, there have been moments of normalcy, resilience, and dedication as well. From artists’ commitment to making their communities brighter, to the small but significant joy of fall apple picking.
Like everyone this year, I’ve missed birthdays, holidays, and get-togethers with family, but have reconnected with just how important those things are to me. I’ve had panicked moments about every tickle in the back of my throat and have rushed to be tested when my anxiety mounted (negative so far, thankfully). So many things in life that we took for granted before this year have been put into perspective.
In short, 2020 has been quite a year.
As a photographer during this time I have had the unique opportunity to witness the tenacity of food workers, the hard work of volunteers, the unstoppable resolve of first responders, and the compassion and skill of health care workers. I’ve seen business owners get creative about how to stay afloat and continue to serve their communities, and I’ve had the privilege of being able to share so many of these stories with the community.
So as this wacky, sad, uncertain year comes to a close, I would like to thank the countless families, individuals, businesses and organizations who have opened their doors to me, and allowed me to document their struggles and their triumphs throughout the year.
Cameron Kotlarchyk, 6, reaches for a Paula Red apple at Windy Hill Farm in Great Barrington on Aug. 26.
The audience was limited to 50 and restricted to socially distantced circles, but the show still went on for Tanglewood in the City’s second year at The Common in Pittsfield. Friday, August 28, 2020.
Richard Johnson of Dalton gathers with a crowd at Park Square in Pittsfield on Nov. 4 for a rally to support that every vote be counted from the previous day’s presidential election.
Windsor Fire Chief Scott Eastwood holds his grandson Brody, 3, as they watch the fire department’s controlled burn of an abandoned house on Old Route 9 in East Windsor on Dec. 5.
A group of kayakers cruise on the still waters of the Stockbridge Bowl on July 15.
Chelsey Simons shows campers how to identify Eastern hemlock during a wild edibles walk through the woods at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary’s summer camp in Lenox on July 28.
Dancer Ian Spencer Bell rehearses his dance performance, titled Banderole, which was held outdoors at The Mount in Lenox from Aug. 26-31. Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Around 70 community members gather outside the Pittsfield Post Office on Aug. 22 to protest the significant cuts made to the U.S. Postal Service.
Before the threat of COVID-19 was known to the Berkshires, students rush through the hallways to their next classes at Pittsfield High School. Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Brian Mooney takes a photo of his daughter Felicity, 4, at Ledelle Moe’s exhibit “When” on the free Community Day at Mass MoCa in North Adams on Jan. 25
Racers take off at the start of the Thunderbolt Ski Race, the first held since 2015, at the base of Mount Greylock in Adams on Feb. 22.
Mich Brown attaches pumps to the teats of a dairy cow for milking at Blue Hill Farm in Monterey on Thursday, April 16.
County Ambulance paramedic Jennifer Sommers performs a swab test for COVID-19 on a staff member at a BFAIR shared living home in Pittsfield on April 21.
Stephanie Zollshan has been a photojournalist for The Berkshire Eagle since 2011. She is a Boston University graduate whose work has been featured in publications around the world. Stephanie can be reached at szollshan@berkshireeagle.com.