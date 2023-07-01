<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield Fourth of July

Parade fund gains $9K

PITTSFIELD — Fundraising for the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade is underway. A total of $60,290.68 has been raised toward the Parade Committee’s goal of $100,000.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year’s theme is “Stars, Stripes and Smiles — In the Berkshires.”

Donations can be made online at pittsfieldparade.com, dropped off at The Eagle at the Clock Tower Business Park, or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or Pittsfield Parade, c/o The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Donations of $25 or more will receive a free parade poster.

TODAY’S GIFTS

James Solon $25

Polish Falcons Nest 580 $150

Yarmosky Dentistry $1,000

Richard & Paula Rivers $25

Angelina's $150

John Schubert $25

Marin & Etta Flanagan $25

Gerald & Vidahlia Ferreira $25

Alice & Len Schiller $25

Italian American Club of Pittsfield $300

Comalli Electric $1,500

Mountain One $1,000

Berkshire Bank Foundation $1,000

Enjoy Your Day! $100

Just a Donation $25

A big thank you to the Parade Committee for all the work they do every year. $50

Ellen Whittaker $100

The Retallicks $50

Bill & Suzanne $25

The Ladley Family $25

Happy 4th of July $25

Don & Judy Lussier $25

Nancy, Jim, Katie, Matt, Gabe, Jess, Liam & Sam $25

Anonymous $25

Happy 4th, Jasmine & Avyanah $35

Anonymous $25

Jack & Gerry $25

Anonymous $25

Anonymous $25

Paul Rich & Sons Home Furnishing & Design $150

A1 Inc. $300

Mr. & Mrs. George Bissell $25

Tom & Ronny Balardini $50

Anonymous $100

Laurie & Marty Schwartz $25

Deborah Blum-Shore $25

The Roasted Garlic $100

Pittsfield Communications Systems $150

Greta Valuski $25

Electricworks Inc. $100

Devanny Condron Funeral Home $150

Pennie Walsh $10

Sandra & Shaun $50

Happy 4th of July, from Lana & Daniel Apple $50

Thomas & Susan Young $25

Don Troisi $25

Linda Ruberto $50

Gigi $25

Pat & Warren Archey $50

Nancy & Phil Considine $50

Michael & Renee Beatty $50

Pat & Billy Soto $30

Joe & Betty Gingras $50

IN MEMORY OF

Grandpa Bill Tobin, from Sebby, Jonah, Caleb, Cam, Molly, Kensi, Will, & Peanut $80

Brian Knysh, who loved the parade $50

Our Dad, Bob Lee, who loved the parade $25

Members of the McClure & Quadrozzi Families, Love Nora & Don $25

Sue & Murchie Bell $250

Nancy Ditello who loved the parade $100

Thomas & Grandma Dee $50

Mike Ryan, forever in our hearts. Love, your family $100

Our parade buddies, Paul & Janet, from Al & Joanne $25

Sandy & Mario Demartino $250

My Husband Jack Carter, Love, Linda $50

Sidney Brodeur $25

Members of the Dalton American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 155 $100

Mary P., Edward J. & Thomas R. Apple, from the Apple Family $150

Mr. & Mrs. Francis McKeever, Frank McKeever & Ellen Cutler $50

Nelson & Dorothy Hine $30

Bill & Helen, who loved the parade. $100

My dearest Bob, Much love, Mary $50

Jon & Rita Kruczowski $25

Total's today: $9,060

Total to date: $60,290.68

To reach goal $39,709.32

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

