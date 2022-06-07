PITTSFIELD — Fundraising for the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade is underway. A total of $44,403 has been raised toward the Parade Committee’s goal of $85,000.
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year’s theme is “Back with A Bang.”
Donations can be made online at pittsfieldparade.com, dropped off at The Eagle at The Clock Tower Business Park, or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or Pittsfield Parade, c/o The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Today's gifts:
Greg Hanford $50
Verdi Music $25
Thomas Golin $100
VFW Post 448 $500
Hancock Volunteer Fire Department $50
Williams/Kingsley Auto Repair $500
Roberts & Associates Realty Inc. $50
GE Corporate $1,000
Hot Harry's $150
Unico of Pittsfield $1,500
Gary & Barbara Allen $30
Nancy & Phil Considine $50
Leonard & Laurie Robert $50
Bill & Suzanne $25
Kenya Smith $35
Matthew Stergis $30
Marita & David Glodt $300
A I Inc. $300
Miller Supply $100
ServiceMaster $300
The Feigenbaum Foundation $1,500
Lee Bank $1,500
The Cachats $100
Philip & Lois Volastro $50
John & Carole Genzabella $125
Berkshire Hills Coins $150
County Ambulance $1,500
Carr Hardware $2,500
Judy & Tom Condron $25
Happy 4th of July from the Apple Family $100
Happy 4th of July from Lana, Damien, Michelle & Matthew Apple $50
Eileen & Gene Maselli $25
Art & Terry Wasser $50
Joan & Mike Evans $50
Charles Sawyer $50
Joe & Betty Gingras $50
Bill & Susan Seely $75
Marilyn Desoe $25
Val & Shirley Tornicelli $50
"Happy 4th — Let freedom ring" from Walt & Elaine LaPierre $25
Mr. & Mrs. Somes, for all who love a parade $30
The Krzynowek Family $25
Alexandra Warshaw $50
Jackie Andrews $25
Anonymous $25
Nancy, Jim, Katie, Matt, Gabriel, Jess, Liam & Sam $25
In honor of Berkshire County Respiratory Therapists, Nurses and all Health Care Workers $25
Love a Run, then the Parade $25
Ruth & Robert Waldheim $25
Mary & Mark Thorne $25
The Martin Family $25
For Janet, from Bill Kerwood $25
So glad the parade is back! $25
Mount Greylock Campsite Park $100
Susan & Bruce Shepardson $50
BBE Office Interiors $100
In honor of Chad, Courtney, Cara, Brooke & Mia, Love AJ $25
Nate & Maria Zuckerman $25
The Algerios $25
Don Usher & William Briggs $500
Polson Electric Inc. $150
Angelina's Subs $100
Aaronson & Mach PC $150
Brazee & Huban $150
In Memory Of:
Jeff Hunt from Dick & Linda Murphy $50
Walter and Timothy Conant from James & Lynn Conant $100
Jeff Hunt from Matt Barbas $50
Connie & Jean Barbas from Matt Barbas $50
Nana, Grampy, David & Max $50
Mom & Dad Melle who loved the parade $25
Jeff Hunt from Marge & Ed Bride $100
Barbara Kurek, She loved the parade. From Richard Kurek $100
Bill Kowalczyk Jr. from Sherry, Chad & Darrin $25
Ed Merriam from Shane, Hannah, Mike, Marc & Sharon $50
Frederick Dillard from his bestest friend Peter $100
Sue, Murchie & Peter Bell from the Hamilton Family $50
Edward J. & Mary P. Apple, Parade Lovers, from the entire Apple Family $50
Paul & Peter Nixon from Pat Nixon $25
My Mom, Cathy Eddy $50
Fr. Jim Joyce, Judy Joyce Curtain & Phyllis Hurlburt, Love Bill & Martha $75
Al Thomas from Liz & Family $100
Jeff Thompson from Bob & Cindy Taylor $100
Jeff Hunt from Lorilee Ast $25
John & Rita Kruczkowski $25
Barb & Skip Thompson, they loved the parade $50
Frank & Barbara Russo and Frank & Sophie Vallone $25
Ray Brien $25
My dear Bob, with love, Mary $50
George Bodnar & Tom Patton, who loved the parade, from Cindy Bodnar $25
My Brother Dave Claffie, funny, kindhearted and genuine $100
Bob Foley from Judy & Chukie Scalise $25
Our Parents, Robert & Kathryn Quattrochi $100
Liz Zawistowski $75
Sue & Murchie Bell $50
Today's total: $16,600
Total to date: $44,403
To reach goal: $40,597