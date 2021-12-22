Pittsfield recruits were among the 63 firefighters who graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy on Dec. 17.
The seven graduates representing the Pittsfield Fire Department include Joseph Amlaw, Jacob Garcia, Russell Holmes, Nicholas Klemansky, Brian Kozaczek, James Law, and Tyler Vu.
Class S25, which trained in Springfield, included 23 graduates representing the fire departments of Athol, Charlton, Chicopee, Easthampton, Falmouth, Gardner, Ludlow, Pittsfield, West Barnstable, and Westfield.
The intensive, 10-week program for municipal firefighters involves classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training, and live firefighting practice.
Upon successful completion of the Recruit Program, all students have met the national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001 and are certified to the level of Firefighter I and II, and Hazardous Materials First Responder Operational Level by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.