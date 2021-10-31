Davon Solomon, Pittsfield
Outside of quarterback Patrick Rindfuss, who got a breather this week running the ball, Pittsfield High’s ground game has been a committee approach this season. There have been nine Generals who have carried the ball this season, and even in Week 8, coach Brian Jezewski can find a new wrinkle to add to the potent PHS attack. That surprise Friday night at Ludlow was senior wide receiver Davon Solomon. Long among the county’s top downfield threats, Solomon took his first three handoffs of the season this weekend and trampled the Lions defense for 162 yards and two scores. He scored on runs of 51 and 94 yards in the first quarter and the Generals were off to the races. Solomon also caught two passes for 73 yards and a third touchdown.
Scott Duma, Wahconah
It was certainly a group effort by the Wahconah defense to keep West Springfield off the board following a 20-point first quarter. But after that opening frame, everywhere Terriers’ quarterback Nate Stone looked, he saw the blue No. 16 jersey tracking his eyes and his receivers. Stone was held to 5 of 20 passing in the second half, as Wahconah’s defense allowed its offense time to get back into the game. Duma, along with Jonah Smith, Ben West, Zander Walton and others were on the West Side pass-catchers like glue and improved as the game wore on. Much like Week 1 against Pittsfield, any damage done in the first quarter was left there, as the Warriors made the right adjustments and had the stamina to hold up for four quarters.