There is no question the pandemic hit the Berkshires economy hard. According to 1Berkshire, Berkshire-based hospitality and tourism establishments directly employ more than 6,000 workers.
Although locals sometimes bemoan the return of summer tourists, we all must admit that tourism has a huge, positive impact on our economy.
The Berkshires population alone is not large enough to support the restaurants, entertainment and cultural attractions that we love. We ought to welcome the return of the tourists, even if it does mean sitting in traffic on a Saturday morning in Great Barrington and waiting 45 minutes to get seated at a restaurant.
Hard data on just how much our local economy was battered by the COVID crisis are not yet available, but it’s obvious that local restaurants and cultural attractions suffered. In many cases, our most visible institutions were either partially or completely shuttered for an entire year — Tanglewood, museums, theaters and restaurants were all massively affected.
We should look forward to the Berkshires’ grand “reopening” with enthusiasm. There are a few reasons to believe that the tourist economy may be stronger than ever in the coming year, once we can put the pandemic behind us.
Travel, tourism, and dining out are what we call in financial planning discretionary expenses. These are not necessities like food and housing. People need to have excess cash to fund these indulgences. Discretionary spending may increase significantly in the coming year due to stimulus dollars, pent-up demand and strong economic growth.
First, the recently passed COVID relief package is already starting to deliver checks to most Americans. Single earners with adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 and married couples with adjusted gross income of less than $150,000 will receive checks of $1,400 per person, including children. This is on top of extended unemployment benefits, increased child tax credits and the two previous stimulus checks.
Between the child tax credit and direct payments, a typical family of four can expect an extra $10,000 in direct benefits this year.
For lower-income families, this will drastically reduce poverty and has the potential to bail many people out of devastating credit card debt. For middle- and even-higher-income families who have been able to continue working through the pandemic, this will be an immediate boost to discretionary income.
It’s not a great leap to expect that some share of this stimulus will flow back into the tourist economy, as families can now afford to take a summer vacation. The stimulus package has the potential to be a big boost for our local economy.
Another thing that happened during the pandemic is that most people were unable to spend like they had before. Savings rates increased significantly.
After many years of an aggregate savings rate between 7 and 8 percent in the U.S., the last year has seen a savings rate around 16 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. This might be translated as “pent-up” demand. People have more cash in the bank and more investments in their brokerage accounts, and many folks are chomping at the bit to get back out and start to spend.