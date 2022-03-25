PITTSFIELD — The Power Players will hold an event in their pop-up shop and networking series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Mr. Feets, 549 North St., Pittsfield.
The event is free to all community members, but attendance is limited to 50 attendees due to COVID-19 event restrictions.
Harmony Edwards, the Blackshire Community Empowerment Foundation, and DaShine of Mr. Feets will be in attendance. Edwards will be networking about the power of home ownership and buying real estate. Information: Blackshires.net.