ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is “very interested” in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane but he needs Tottenham to come to the negotiation table. The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated City is his preferred destination. Speaking at a press conference Guardiola says “Of course we are very interested in him but he’s a Tottenham player and if they don’t want to negotiate, nothing more to say.