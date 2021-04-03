On March 17, 2020, I sent the list below to our teams at Main Street Hospitality, expressing to them the reasons why we would survive and thrive through and after the pandemic. We kept this list posted everywhere to give us courage and confidence in the future, after the world had turned upside down.
The list:
Our properties are special. They have roots. Our guests and community have deep connections to them.
We have a smart, capable, dedicated, energized team of people who want to succeed
Our mission “to create places that enable people to connect in meaningful ways” will be even more relevant as we emerge from this into a changed world.
We are learning how to work differently, to focus on the essentials and to do more with less. This will serve us well.
Our new property developments are forging ahead. They will open into a different context, but provide us the opportunity to apply everything we’ve learned during this period.
All of our properties are in driveable markets, surrounded by natural beauty and alternative-demand drivers. We will be able to rebound faster than other areas.
We have strong partners in all of our hotels/projects, an advisory board that is pulling for us, and a large network of people who are supporting our success.
Like many, we lost much in 2020. There has been a gift in these losses, though. This incredibly daunting year has given us invaluable recommitment to our core values and deeper knowledge of the breadth and depth of our teams’ strengths and resourcefulness that we may not have discovered without the crisis.
Our long-held values:
We are kind to one another.
We embrace change.
We invest in community.
We act with integrity.
We take responsibility for our actions.
Each phase of the pandemic has been different, but we would not have been able to navigate any of them without our community, our guests, our remarkable staff, our lenders, advisers and support network.
The first few months were marked with proactive but tough decisions. Early state restrictions required unprecedented closures and furloughs. It is unquestionably the hardest thing we have had to do in the history of our companies.
A visual guide to how we navigated the first six weeks of the pandemic in 2020: We were closed for almost 12 weeks.
Yet, out of this challenge, our teams showed up. The skeleton crew that remained during these early days worked to ensure many of our staff could return as business began to reopen. Our kitchens pivoted to supply our communities with comforting take out options. We used the closures as an opportunity to deep clean and take on projects that would be challenging during regular business. We worked remotely, leveraging new tools to communicate and collaborate.
As restrictions began to lift, we engaged third parties to train returning staff on heightened safety measures. We engaged a COVID Compliance Officer to help advise and guide us. Hand sanitizer found a place next to the daisies in the Red Lion Inn lobby and our frontline staff became masters at making their welcoming smiles be felt through their masks.
Summer and fall gave some respite, as the lure of the Berkshires’ open spaces brought many regional visitors to safely enjoy our properties. As we shifted into the colder months and outdoor congregation became less viable, we were again challenged to reexamine how we can deliver our distinctive, personal level of hospitality while keeping our staff and guests safe.
We saw a much more abbreviated booking window, but guests continued to come. For the first time in its multi century existence we enclosed the front porch of The Red Lion Inn, again answering the question of what is central to the spirit of a property and what can be evolved.
Now, as vaccinations are being rolled out and our beloved Berkshire culturals are committing to reopening (even on an abbreviated schedule), we are preparing for the release of a tidal wave of pent-up demand. This means continuing important safety measures, while preparing both our indoor and outdoor spaces to welcome new and return guests.
Although we do not expect a return to pre-COVID numbers this year, we are seeing encouraging signals: New guests who came during 2020 for respite are returning again and again, many are moving to the Berkshires to evolve their lifestyles in the post-COVID world. Celebrations and small events are beginning to be scheduled for summer and fall.
As a company and a community, we are emerging stronger, smarter, more agile and empathic. We are focused on what’s important and how we take care of each other. Let’s take this forward!