Do you remember when it first became real that we were dealing with something we hadn’t seen in over 100 years? Something we had seen at the movies countless times, but never imagined would play out in real life. Then, the pandemic arrived.
On March 12, 2020, the city of Pittsfield announced that it was going to shut down. It was also the day that our company, R3SET, had to cancel our SUCC3SS Idea Jam, an event meant to bring the community together to discuss the economic empowerment of the Black community of the Berkshires. It was an event that we worked on for months and had planned for more than 100 people to attend at Framework on North Street in Pittsfield.
At that moment, our strategic plan was no longer in play. Almost all of our products and services at the time were built to be in-person, from our new podcast production studio in West Stockbridge to our tested in-person events, none of it could work the same. We had to adapt, and do so immediately.
Virtual positioning
Fortunately, as a company, we had worked virtually for close to nine years. Digital tools like Slack (team communications), Zoom (digital videoconferencing) and ClickUp (digital project management), which are critical to working in this new reality, were already in place. We started by focusing on our company’s mission to support the transformation of impact-driven people, organizations and communities through three “empowerment strategies,” the powers of innovation, education and collaboration.
We quickly redesigned our Idea Jam product, an event designed to gather community feedback and ideas, into a digital experience in order to facilitate the SUCC3SS Idea Jam.
This strategic shift resulted in us launching a Facebook group called the Berkshire Entrepreneurs, providing a virtual place for local entrepreneurs to connect and learn from other community members.
We then launched a “digital accelerator course” in collaboration with EforAll (Entrepreneurship for All) Berkshire County to educate local entrepreneurs on pivoting their business to getting online quickly, built on top of our digital learning management system platform.
In addition to the learning management platform, we had been researching and developing our flagship product, a “community empowerment platform.”
Looking into the future, one of our main focuses for the rest of 2021 is the successful launch of the Blackshires Community Empowerment Ecosystem. Coming out of a collaboration between R3SET, the new Blackshires Leadership Circle, with Berkshire Taconic as fiscal sponsor and funders like 1Berkshire and Berkshire Bank, came together to activate the first pilot of our flagship product, the EL3VATE Community Empowerment Platform.
We will continue to expand the Berkshires first cooperative marketing and media agency at SP3AK EASY with partners like Light Focus Studio, Atlantic Northeast and Pierce Social.