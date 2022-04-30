April 11-15
Adams
Great Expectations Rentals & Investments LLC sold property at 57-63 Park St., Adams, to Hoosac Range LLC, $425,000.
Gary F. and Lisa M. Fletcher sold property at 32 Spring St., Adams, to Kristin Lynn Neep, $92,000.
Matthew J. and Danielle E. Erdmann sold property at 25 Elm St., Adams, to Jeffrey W. Lescarbeau, $83,000.
Becket
30 Washington Street LLC sold property at 30 Washington St., Becket, to Olivia Pattison and Molly Stevens, $249,950.
Drayton Michaels sold property at Partridge Lane, Becket, to Phillip S. Geer, $15,000.
Timothy J. Gooding sold property at Partridge Lane, Becket, to Phillip S. Geer and Triena D. Zyndorski, $14,000.
Michael L. Carriveau sold property at 732 Main St., Becket, to Timothy Dargie, $240,000.
Clarksburg
Anthony S. Pike sold property at 46 Belmar Drive, Clarksburg, to Brianna Marie and Brian Scott Shepard, $270,000.
Meagan M. Huttle sold property at 64 Fairview Heights, Clarksburg, to Richard J. Bernardi, $50,000.
Kent P. Clark Jr. sold property at 24 Wheeler Ave., Clarksburg, to HLP Realty Holdings LLC, $65,000.
Dalton
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee, and Christopher S. Gallagher sold property at 40 Franklin St., Dalton, to James Thurston, $171,000.
William Anthony Ives sold property at 559 Kirchner Road, Dalton, to James N. Penna, $49,900.
Deborah A. Lewis and Theresa L. Sprague sold property at 62-64 Lake St., Dalton, to Deborah A. Lewis, $106,141.
Egremont
Frances M. Cousins Estate sold property at 17 Sheffield Road, Egremont and Great Barrington, to 17 Sheffield Road LLC, $475,000.
Great Barrington
Troy Bond and Katherine Wallick sold property at 8 Locust St., Great Barrington, to Brandon Rosario Messina, $435,000.
Lake Shore LLC sold property at 156 Taconic Ave., Great Barrington, to Kevin Sacco and Ronnie Sacco, trustees of Living Trust of Kevin Sacco and Living Trust of Ronnie Sacco, $550,008.
John Cook and Marcia E. Cook sold property at 11 Fairview Terrace, Great Barrington, to Jane Coyle and Stephen Coyle, $450,000.
Hancock
Kim Petry sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 873, Hancock, to Frederick and Colin Porter, trustees of the Underhill Property Trust, $450,000.
Hinsdale
Tiereny L. Morrison-Rohlfs sold property at 365 Washington Road, Hinsdale, to Chelsi J. Morrison-Rohlfs, $82,000.
Lee
William H. Crawford Jr. sold property at 125 Woodland Road, Lee, to Kelly L. and William H. Crawford Jr., $172,000.
David G. Clough and Andrea E. Levine sold property at 880 East St., Unit 15C, Lee, to Douglas and Carolyn M. Anzalone, $324,900.
Christina M. Bona sold property at 290 Prospect St., Lee, to Daniel P. Rankin, $271,000.
Lenox
Rita Cuker, trustee of the George Cuker RVT, sold property at 20 Sedgwick Lane, Unit 38, Lenox, to Pamela A. Rons and Edward F. Schrager, $1,250,000.
Deborah S. Kovitz sold property at 8C Coldbrooke South Drive, Unit 8C, Lenox, to Barry and Robin Simonson, $565,000.
Monterey
Shannon A. Castille and Philip D. Castille sold property at 42 Sandisfield Road, Monterey, to Joel Michael Goldstein and Melissa Ann Smith, $340,000.
New Ashford
Jane C. Champagne sold property at 342-344 US Route 7, New Ashford, to Matthew Trisic and Farah Momen, $520,000.
North Adams
Mary L. and Lawrence E. Jones Sr. sold property at 65 Brooklyn St., North Adams, to Emily Laurin and Asher Isaiah Rhoades Rabquer, $150,000.
North Adams Housing Associates LP sold property at 201 Mohawk Forest Boulevard, North Adams, to Caleb Mohawk LP, $10,782,000.
Caoilfhionn Christopher sold property at 520 Church St., North Adams, to Julie Anna Zimmermann, $87,500.
Stephanie C. Kawa, personal rep. under the last will and testament of Helen M. Donega, sold property at 64 Richmond Ave., North Adams, to Tyler J. Shoestock, $150,000.
Kellie D’Elia Laskin, trustee of the Local Salad Trust, sold property at 738 and 752 Curran Highway, North Adams, to Holland Company Inc., $100,000.
Otis
Maria A. Cagenello sold property at Vine Street, Otis, to Marc and Suzanne Bergeron, $35,000.
Alan J. Righi, commissioner, sold property at 895 Algerie Road, Otis, to Janna K. Deveny and Paige E. McCullough-Casciano, $427,000.
Maria A. Cagenello sold property at Vine Street, Otis, to Vincent L. Caruso Jr. and Amy R. Caruso, $35,000.
Carolee Jervas sold property at Beech Plain Road and South Main Road, Otis and Sandisfield, to Alexander and Ashley Nikituk, $44,300.
Pittsfield
Francese Family Realty LLC sold property at 19 Crosier Ave., Pittsfield, to Ariel Guillermo Guatta-Cescuni, $220,000.
Daniela Barbara Bomatter sold property at 101 Alpine Trail, Unit 24-C , Pittsfield, to Shelley J. and Arleen B. Weiner, $420,000.
Dennis R. Conuel, personal rep. of the Estate of Cecilia A. Conuel, sold property at 72 Meadowview Drive, Pittsfield, to Megan E. Caron, $166,000.
Nicole M. Duncan, formerly known as Nicole M. Campos Vasquez, sold property at 21 Spring St., Pittsfield, to Marcial Antonio Barahona, $155,000.
Jared Mallet and Charlie Burnell sold property at 307 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield, to Francesca Willnauer, $286,000.
Alexander J. and Shaun P. Kelleher-Nagorski sold property at 2 Tamie Way, Pittsfield, to Mala S. Shetty and Ramesh Gangisetty, trustees of the Mala S. Shetty Living Trust, $590,000.
Christopher J. Connell sold property at 488-490 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Carlos A. and Leidy M. Urrea, $284,000.
John V. Supple Jr. sold property at 84 Marian Ave., Pittsfield, to David Rolle, $222,000.
Kristine Marie Hurley sold property at 21 Indian St., Pittsfield, to Jennifer L. Mineau and Crystal A. Dobrinski, $150,000.
City of Pittsfield sold property at Robbins Avenue, Pittsfield, to Fred J. Pittman, $2,100.
Gary A. Case, commissioner, sold property at 246 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Todd J. Pelkey, $248,000.
Scott and David Johnson sold property at 126 Connecticut Ave., Pittsfield, to Kaliegh Sybil Walther and Erik Walther, $219,900.
Bernard B. and Adams J. Potts and Kathryn A. Cimini, personal rep. of the Estate of Faustine Mary Elizabeth Potts, sold property at 517 Elm St., Pittsfield, to David Antonio Orellana Palacios and Edith Basilia Orellana, $230,000.
Lisa Duquette, formerly known as Lisa M. Wroblewski, individually and as personal rep. of the Estate of Jason Trela Duquette, sold property at 42-44 Grove St., Pittsfield, to Anthony Rufo, $202,000.
Diplacon Investments LLC sold property at 87 Fort Hill Ave., Pittsfield, to Thomas Reardon Winstanley and Ann Elizabeth Kulze, $400,000.
Jeffrey L. Barcus sold property at 111 Oak Hill Road, Pittsfield, to Pamela Merlet, $351,000.
Richmond
Bruce D. and Janet S. Peeples sold property at 74 Osceola Road, Richmond, to Thomas R. and Jennifer L. Leahy, $562,000.
Sandisfield
Marie Camarda sold property at 172 Town Hill Road, Sandisfield, to Samantha R. Bernier and Cody W. Otten, $281,000.
Carolee Jervas sold property at North Beech Plain Road, Route 8, Sandisfield, to Alexander Nikituk and Ashley Nikituk, $44,300.
Sheffield
Morven Allen sold property at 199 Hewins St., Sheffield, to Donald W. Adams and A. Temora Allen, $217,500.
Alia Winston sold property at 370 Shunpike Road, Sheffield, to Holly Kaye, $610,000.
Williamstown
Elmac Realty Corp. sold property at 46-52 Spring St., Williamstown, to 46-52 Spring Street Williamstown Associates LLC, $1,280,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.