A
dams
Stephen F. Alibozek sold property at 1 East Hoosac St., Adams, to Lisa A. Mendel, $90,000.
Becket
Amy Williams Healey, formerly known as Amy Marie Williams, sold property at Hopkins Lane, Becket, to Jessica Lowell, trustee of the Hopkins Lane Nominee RT, $20,000.
Franco and Rita Rufo sold property at Meadow Lake Drive, Becket, to Diane K. Dunn, $9,500.
Emerald City Rentals LLC sold property at 612 Main St., Becket, to James R. Jensen Jr. and Cynthia D. Jensen, $255,900.
Charles R. Clifford and Jolly E. Clifford, formerly known as Holly E. Brightman, sold property at 133 Blackfoot Way, Becket, to Jill Glomb Daly, $385,000.
Cheshire
Trevor T. and Angela M. Swistak sold property at 66 Depot St., Cheshire, to Christian Villasenor Haws, $31,000.
Dalton
Nicholas E. Kirchner Jr. and Deborah J. Kirchner sold property at 1056 Main St., Dalton, to Amanda Ruberto and Daniel Sperrazza, $355,000.
John Wilkinson and Jessica Wilkinson, aka Jessica Catalano, sold property at 85 Central Ave., Dalton, to Alycia Rando and Garrett Ott, $266,000.
Bessie A. Canedy sold property at 69 Oak St. Ext., Dalton, to Timothy J. Cachat and Callie R. Higgins, $223,130.
William S. Daniels Jr. sold property at 24 Third St., Dalton, to John and Jessica Wilkinson, $80,000.
Steven M. Seltzer sold property at 375 Washington Mountain Road, Dalton, to Jennibeth Capanzana Gomez and Mark Ryan Pedrotti, $374,000.
Kathryn M. Fahey sold property at 96 Judith Drive, Dalton, to Paul G. and Jennifer Durfee, $198,000.
Egremont
Donald R. Torrico and Jane E. Whittaker sold property at 186 Egremont Plain Road, Egremont, to Raymond Sabatelli, $585,000.
Joshua I. Krancer, personal rep. of the estate of Helen L. Krancer, sold property at 29 Blunt Road, Egremont, to Melanie Marie Berliet, $585,000.
Linda A. Kelly sold property at 91 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to Bruce Cowles Mallory and Jocelyn Fay Gordon, $815,000.
Florida
Blue Bear Mountain LLC sold property at 23 South County Road, Florida, to Brian Peter & Lisa Lottie Connelly, $83,000.
Great Barrington
Powerhouse Square I LLC sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 204, Residences at Powerhouse Square I Condominium, Great Barrington, to Frank T. Rudnicki and Rosemary S. Rudnicki, $370,000.
Allegrone Homes Inc. sold property at 84 Christian Hill Road, Lot 3, Great Barrington, to Marie E. Langway, trustee of Langway Family Revocable Trust 2016, $125,000.
Peter E. Drucker sold property at 38 Blue Hill Road, Lot 1, Great Barrington, to Canyon View LLC, $75,000.
Peter E. Drucker sold property at 42 Blue Hill Road, Lot 3, Great Barrington, to Gerald A. Sherman and Olga E. Khorkova Sherman, $75,000.
Peter E. Drucker sold property at 40 Blue Hill Road, Lot 2, Great Barrington, to Howard W. Jacobs and Jane B. Jacobs, $75,000.
Wendy T. Linscott, personal rep. of the estate of Laurily K. Epstein, sold property at 6 Copper Beech Lane, Country Village Condominium, Building A, Unit 3, Great Barrington, to Leon J. Weil Jr., $660,000.
Andrew Donnelly, Margaret Montgomery Morse, John H. Barrett, Susan N. Thompson, Gregory E. Fiske, Patricia Tessier-Fiske, Robert L. Watkins Jr., Barbara L. Watkins, Butternut Lane LLC, Jan Conn, Carl Schlichting; and Edward Brown, personal representative of the estate of Rochelle Brown and Olga Schwede, sold property at Lake Buel Road, Lot 11, Great Barrington, to Cynthia M. Dartley and David M. Ashe, $88,000.
John M. Trierweiler, trustee of MAW Realty Trust; Matthew Rote, Mitchell Rote, Morgan Rote, John M. Trierweiler and Jessica Trierweiler Kinney, being all beneficiaries of MAW Realty Trust, sold property at 16 Lake Ave., Great Barrington, to Linda M. Shafiroff, trustee of Blackwater Realty Trust, $500,000.
John M. Trierweiler, trustee of MEX Realty Trust; Matthew Rote, Mitchell Rote, Morgan Rote, John M. Trierweiler and Jessica Trierweiler Kinney, being all beneficiaries of MEX Realty Trust, sold property at Lake Avenue, Lot 2, Great Barrington, to Linda M. Shafiroff, trustee of Blackwater Realty Trust, $100,000.
Hancock
Stephen E. Maharam sold property at Corey Road, Unit 832, Hancock, to Daniel L. and Tina M. Romanello, $350,000.
Domenick Pulsone Jr. and Mildred Hernandez-Pulsone sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 9081, Hancock, to Matthew S. Dornfeld, $345,000.
Hinsdale
Joel C. and Susan M. Smith sold property at 45 Forest Hill Drive, Hinsdale, to David and Judith H. Mickenberg, $458,000.
Lanesborough
Trevor John Dufault sold property at 8 Bull Hill Road, Lanesborough, to Mavis Nyamehen, $305,000.
Aimee Casey, personal rep. of the estate of George Thomas Wheeler, sold property at 50 Olsen Road, Lanesborough, to Christopher Wheeler and Kristen Tool, $160,000.
Michael G. and Renee Zamboni sold property at 225 Bailey Road, Lanesborough, to Zachary Zimmerman and Anna Clare Kelly, $695,000.
Lee
William T. Tierney III and Elizabeth M. Tierney sold property at 210 East Center St., Lee, to Michael C. and Christine M. Bragdon, $252,000.
Vincent Galano Jr. and Wendy Galano sold property at 520 Fairview St., Lee, to Alan R. and Sloan K. Zakheim, $850,000.
Joyce C. Digrigoli sold property at 62 Moose Drive, Lee, to Matthew Xavier and Jessica French Gleason, $570,000.
Lenox
Jacqueline S. McNinch, trustee of Jaki NT, sold property at 12 Housatonic St., Lenox, to North Sandy Brook LLC, $1,500,000.
Anthony P. and Nicole M. Patella sold property at 8 Bentrup Court, Lenox, to Temple Bodley Stites Jr. and Lucie M. Stites, $299,000.
Arthur M. and Robyn Susan Greenstone sold property at 18 Meadow Lane, Unit 6, Lenox, to Anne B. and Jeffrey E. Meczywor, $170,000.
Monterey
Marc Puntus and Amy Puntus sold property at 9 Mount Hunger Estates Road, Lot 5R, Monterey, to Daniel Eric Wachsman and Jacqueline Wachsman, $1,500,000.
Daniel R. Lewis Sr. and Paula M. Lewis sold property at 233 Main Road, Route 23, Monterey, to Lindsey Siegal, $513,500.
Mount Washington
Gregory M. Boehmcke and Amy Boehmcke sold property at 463 East St., formerly known as 151 East St., Mount Washington, to Joanna L. Colaneri and Manuel Rodriguez, $1,260,000.
New Ashford
Polish American Realty LLC sold property at 201 Mallery Road, New Ashford, to Julia Maeve Phykitt, $189,000.
North Adams
Episcopal Missions of Western Massachusetts sold property at 1438 Massachusetts Ave., North Adams, to Sarah A. and Peter M. Chenail, $100,000.
Deborah M. Morandi and Mark Meehan sold property at 385 Notch Road, North Adams, to Jeffrey L. and Susan M. Rand, $399,900.
Donald A. Davis Jr. sold property at Lorraine Drive, North Adams, to Robert P. and Cynthia J. Tober, $25,000.
Otis
Gwendolyn Rae Miller sold property at 1401 Reservoir Road, Otis, to MBA Realty LLC, $700,000.
Bruce J. and Mary A. Prager sold property at 1765 North Main Road, Otis, to Karl D. Laird and Richard J. Kalb, $1,075,000.
Pittsfield
Richard C. Griffin sold property at 22-24 Jubilee Terrace, Pittsfield, to Wadsworth Capital LLC, $120,000.
TCI Holdings LLC sold property at 44-46 Cherry St., Pittsfield, to Lyric A. Medina, $45,000.
Joel A. and Celeste M. Vegas sold property at 342 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Ebenezer Arhinful, $240,000.
Dalton Center Block LLC sold property at 419 East Housatonic St., Unit 4, Pittsfield, to Patricia A. and Darrell M. Colvin, $107,000.
Constance M. Flynn sold property at 878 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to John Roger and Katie Lynn Semexant, $299,000.
Stephen J. Hager and Asma Abbas sold property at 241 Jason St., Pittsfield, to Mark A. and Constance M. Flynn, $185,000.
John R. and Katie L. Semexant sold property at 36 Brighton Ave., Pittsfield, to Thomas J. Wheeler, $225,000.
Francoise McCoy sold property at 157 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Jacob A. Farron, $305,000.
Steven Ray, trustee of the CAM NT, sold property at 185 Benedict and Springside Ave., Pittsfield, to Dan K. and Kimetha A. Calhoun, $197,500.
Kimberly M. Leab sold property at 99 Cambridge Ave., Pittsfield, to Emma R. Barishman, $222,000.
Mark R. Pedrotti sold property at 137 Strong Ave., Pittsfield, to Michelle Clarisse Decepida and Lucie Anne Castaldo, $225,000.
Benjamin D. and Jaclyn E. Boehm sold property at 139 Cloverdale St., Pittsfield, to Nicholas Andrew and Rebecca Foss, $115,000.
Kayla M. Allen, formerly known as Kayla M. Wendling, and Robert Allen sold property at 175 Burke Ave., Pittsfield, to Joseph R. and Abigail A. Geurds, $210,000.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. and Janice M. Martin sold property at 38 Winter St., Pittsfield, to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., $48,600.
Richmond
Patricia A. and Laura L. Colvin sold property at 20 Pilgrim St., Richmond, to Howard M. and Deborah K. Falkow, $319,900.
Sheffield
Jeffrey J. Crampton, trustee of Jeffrey J. Crampton Trust, sold property at 445 Hewins St., Sheffield, to Katherine Orlando, trustee of Archive Trust, $676,000.
Gail E. Flannigan Rufer sold property at West Road, Sheffield, to Sea Hill LLC, $75,000.
Frank G. Higgins sold property at 244 Main St., Sheffield, to Lucian Miller Schloss and Sonja Lillian Barclay, $350,000.
Stockbridge
Joanne Wentholt Conroy, formerly known as Joanne P. Wentholt, sold property at 11 East St., Stockbridge, to Bevin A. and Adam A. Cohen, $515,000.
Yankee Candle Company Inc. sold property at 34A Main St., Unit 1, Stockbridge, to Lawrence F. Reilly, $250,000.
Chauncey E. and Elizabeth Hazen sold property at 22 Yale Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Alan S. and Judith Glaser Marash, $1,400,000.
Britestar Omega LLC Series B sold property at 82 Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, to 82 Interlaken LLC, $2,575,000.
West Stockbridge
Roland Anthony Dudney, personal rep. of the estate of Roland Llewellyn Dudney, aka Roland L. Dudney, aka Roland Dudney and Roland Anthony Dudney, personal rep. of the estate of Regina Katherine Dudney, formerly known as Regina Mellor, aka Regina Katherine Mellor, sold property at 31 Stockbridge Road, Route 102, West Stockbridge, to Robert Eckhardt and Leeta Eckhardt, $480,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.