April 18-22
Clarksburg
Scot R. Levasseur sold property at 910 Daniels Road, Clarksburg, to Paul Michael Loatman, $314,000.
Egremont
David P. Guidi sold property at 64 Creamery Road, Egremont, to TMR Realty LLC, $225,000.
Hive 31 LLC sold property at 204 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to Arun H. Dhingra, $1,380,000.
Uwe Bischoff sold property at 0 Bow Wow Road, Egremont, to Greenagers Inc., $550,000.
Great Barrington
Meier Mountain Properties LLC sold property at 42 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, to Andrew M. Frager and Susanne J. Joie, $430,000.
John J. Broderick Jr. and Donna L. Broderick sold property at 920 Main St., Great Barrington, to Joseph Walter Maki and Michelle A. Maki, $650,000.
Hancock
Bunny Hill Cottage LLC sold property at Corey Road, Unit 85, Hancock, to Katherine George, $249,900.
Hinsdale
Black Dog Family Properties LLC sold property at 32 Tamarack Road, Hinsdale, to Adam and Jennifer Wos, $625,000.
Lanesborough
Anthony G. Massimiano, personal rep. of the Estate of Linda E. Sambel, sold property at 19 Narragansett Ave., Lanesborough, to Lindsey Kurowski, $699,000.
James M. Maschino and Judith Moynahan sold property at 25 Bena St. and Opechee Street, Lanesborough, to Nancy Leren, $65,000.
Lee
Stephen J. and Rodney W. Taft and Margot Taft Stern, trustees of the Adrienne W. Taft Revocable Trust, sold property at 65 Stockbridge Terrace, Unit 7-A, Lee, to Margot Taft Stern, trustee of the Margot Taft Stern RVT, $576,533.34.
Lenox
Lenox Landings Barrington Brook Holdings LLC sold property at 2 Golf View Drive, Lenox, to Bernard L. and Lisa K. Silverman, $1,300,000.
Bernard D. and Jana Starr sold property at 12 East St., Lenox, to Jonathan Kramer, trustee of the Kramer Family Protection Trust, $650,000.
Jesse G. and Paulina M. Houldsworth sold property at 23 Lime Kiln Road, Lenox, to Deborah A. and Robert Ezrapour, trustees of the Deborah Ezrapour Trust, $772,000.
Monterey
Samuel Estreicher sold property at 611 Main Road, Monterey, to Steven Karas and Lynne Satlof-Karas, $1,200,000.
Mount Washington
Roberto DiGirolamo, JoAnn DiGirolamo, James V. Sanginetti, and Pamela J. Sanginetti sold property at 6 Old Cross Road and 12 Plantain Pond Road, Mount Washington, to Richard B. Herrington and Carrie H. Herrington, trustees of RBH Nominee Trust, $350,000.
New Marlborough
Mark T. Caiola and Pamela C. Caiola sold property at 323 Aberdeen Lane, New Marlborough, and 0 Lake Buel Road, Great Barrington, to Gregory Zelonka, $610,000.
Otis
William A. Schuerer III and Brian T. Schuerer sold property at 23 South Pine, Otis, to Jameson L. Leveille, $145,000.
Jennifer Driscoll, personal rep. of the Estate of Eric Sutherland Milne, sold property at 23 Parish Drive, Otis, to Jeffrey R. and Jamie Mitchell, $44,000.
Jennifer M. Driscoll, David Woods Milne and Douglas Milne, heirs of David John Milne, sold property at 23 Parish Drive, Otis, to Jeffrey R. and Jamie Mitchell, $44,000.
William Joseph and Mark E. Zappone, personal reps. of the Estate of Anthony J. Zappone; and Marialta Zappone Sparagna, Cynthia Zappone formerly known as Cynthia Ann Kerns, John Anthony Zappone, Mark Edward Zappone, William Joseph Zappone, and Stephen Anthony Zappone, devisees of the Estate of Anthony J. Zappone, sold property at 58 Shore Circle, Otis, to Wilfred and Norma Marchand, $736,000.
Pittsfield
Peter A. and Michele A. Rousseau sold property at 61 Eleanor Road, Pittsfield, to Cameron H. Geller and Leila A. Hashim, $457,200.
Paul T. Giardina, trustee of the Giarmonk Realty NT, sold property at Lebanon Avenue, Pittsfield, to Berkshire ATACC LLC, $35,000.
Maxine F. Silvano sold property at 3 Redmond Lane, Pittsfield, to Richard E. Silvano, $75,000.
Marco V. Vargas sold property at 51 Seymour St., Pittsfield, to Diplacon Investments LLC, $80,000.
Carol Ann Cahalen sold property at 137 Anita Drive, Pittsfield, to Stephen and Alex Maroni, $285,000.
Ashley M. Diorio, personal rep. of the Estate of Eric W. Rennie, sold property at 178 Highland Ave., Pittsfield, to Liza M. Bove, $184,000.
Washington
Brian David and Lynn Ann Karst sold property at 1202 Lovers Lane Road, Washington, to David and Kara Fisher, $450,000.
Williamstown
Ann L. Filiault, personal rep. of the Estate of Janet Beattie Filiault, sold property at 716 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Jean Marie O’Hearn, $192,567.
Windsor
Annamarie L. Sebastino, personal rep. under the last will and testament of Gene P. Sebastino Sr., sold property at 61 Access Road 3, Windsor, to Michael and Bianca Trzcinski, $8,698.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.