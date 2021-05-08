Adams
Thomas Drury Murphy sold property at 5-7 Richmond St., Adams, to Alex West and Diana Hope West Maxwell, $177,500.
Cheshire
Phyllis M. Kelly sold property at 192 Willow Cove Road, Cheshire, to John J. and Xiao Rong Kelly, $200,000.
Isaac Abishour and Matthew J. Hauck sold property at 100 Depot St., Cheshire, to R.A.D Investments LLC, $55,000.
Clarksburg
Laurie E. Panariello, individually and as personal rep. of the estate of James M. Ahola, sold property at 51 Gravel Bank Road, Clarksburg, to Daniel A. and Patricia A. Denault, $32,500.
Scott A. Wood sold property at Carson Avenue, Clarksburg, to Robert C. Gordon Jr., $2,000.
Dalton
Richard J. Stiles sold property at 33 Sunset Drive, Dalton, to Caramia L. and Anthony M. Karch, $65,000.
James Wheeler sold property at 153 Pleasant St., Dalton, to Sean E. Rice and Angela K. Colson, $297,000.
Torran M. Bagamary sold property at 174 Depot St., Dalton, to Mark and Virginia Messina, $75,000.
Egremont
Thomas A. Race, trustee of Terra Ferma Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at Terra Ferma Drive, Lot 3, Egremont, to Cynthia Race, $72,250.
Great Barrington
Duong Nguyen, personal rep. of the estate of Thanh Nguyen, sold property at 14 Berkshire Circle, Great Barrington, to Tracy O. Crawford and Craig A. Crawford, $348,000.
Karen L. Youdelman and Robert A. Youdelman, trustees of Youdelman Lake Buel Road Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at 18 Berkshire Circle, Great Barrington, to Louise N. Lieblich, $87,500.
David F. Troiano sold property at 1074 Main St., Great Barrington, to Gregory P. Paolini and Marianna M. Paolini, $342,000.
Donna I. Mooney, aka Donna Mooney, sold property at 24 Cottage St., Great Barrington, to 24 Cottage LLC, $354,000.
Hancock
Sharon B. Carini sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Bradley S. and Carla S. Staeben, $370,000.
Thomas E. and Mary Beth Rocchio sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Christopher and Janice Medina, $312,500.
Lanesborough
Gina M. McGovern, personal rep. of the estate of Paul Edward Barbeau, sold property at 65 Meadow Lane, Lanesborough, to Peter C. Zurrin, $50,000.
Joseph R. and Lisa A. Trybus sold property at 15 Billings Ave., Lanesborough, to John and Bette Trybus, $173,500.
Darren A. Green sold property at 440 Williamstown Road, Lanesborough, to Berkshire Property Ventures LLC, $85,000.
Lee
Joseph B. Hanley Jr. and Patricia M. Hanley, trustees of the Joseph B. Hanley Jr. RVT, sold property at 20 Parkview Terrace, Lee, to Gary T. and Audrey M. Leveille, $355,000.
Jeffrey E. Homburger, trustee of the Fox Run Trust, sold property at 121 Fox Run, Lee, to Andrew Carss Erickson and Alice Pozzi, $700,000.
Lenox
Nora A. Powers sold property at 470 Walker St., Lenox, to Christopher A. Estella and Gabrielle K. Bromberg, $375,000.
Monterey
Andrew W. Soborski and Cecylia B. Soborski, trustees of Kurys Nominee Trust, sold property at 0 Dowd Road, Charcoal Lane, Monterey, to Sheldon Hanau and Lynn Hanau, $345,000.
New Marlborough
New Marlborough Land Trust Inc. sold property at 346 New Marlborough-Southfield Road, New Marlborough, to Eliot Rennert and Jane Rennert, $50,000.
Roman Catholic Bishop of Springfield and Piotr Calik sold property at 74 Mill River Great Barrington Road, New Marlborough, to Anthony Joseph Gallo III, $150,000.
Peru
Morgan Harrison, personal rep. of the estate of Patricia M. Harrison, sold property at 153 East Windsor Road, Peru, to James and William M. Muschett, $155,000.
Pittsfield
Freight House Realty LLC sold property at Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield, to Fairlane Drive LLC, $400,000.
Martha E. Tobin, personal rep. of the estate of Cheryl L. McMahon, sold property at 200 West Housatonic St., Unit 1, Pittsfield, to Annie McHugh and Susan M. Seyfried, $107,900.
Jack and Margaret Leiser sold property at 79 Alpine Trail, Unit 18-A, Pittsfield, to Richard B. and Stefanie R. Schinoff, trustees of the Richard B. and Stefanie R. Schinoff Living Trust Agreement, $549,000.
Godfrey Properties Inc. sold property at 20-22 Weller Ave., Pittsfield, to Arielle Woolis-Pink and Eposhe Paul Ithete, $190,000.
Kimberly Ton sold property at 266 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield, to Nicholas C. Horton, $174,500.
Martin and Barbara Winters sold property at 36 Dan Ave., Pittsfield, to Judith D. Bellora, $283,000.
Brixmor Berkshire Crossing LLC sold property at 555 Hubbard Ave., Pittsfield, to FCPT Holdings LLC, $1,846,000.
Thomas S. O’Connell sold property at Churchill and Cascade Streets, Pittsfield, to David J. Lipinski, $324,742.41.
Lynn M. Ashburn sold property at 29 Churchill Crest, Pittsfield, to Yvette P. Sirker, $179,900.
Thomas E. and Elizabeth Ellis sold property at 1264 East St., Pittsfield, to Ronald and Megan A. Gomez, $155,000.
Robert Healey Jr. and Olga Healey sold property at 59 Dewey Ave., Pittsfield, to Ethan Harrison and Ethan Tuck, $59,900.
Yu Soon Koh, aka Yu S. Koh, and Phaik Lee Tan sold property at 941 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Rhona B. Kaplan, $528,900.
Marie Dermody, trustee of the Dermody FT, sold property at 37 Kenwood St., Pittsfield, to Lexxus Van Ness, $176,160.
RC Investing LLC and Richard F. Blei sold property at 59-61 South Onota St., Pittsfield, to RC Investing LLC, $50,000.
Mid America Mortgage Inc. and Gail L. Smith sold property at 36 South Onota St., Pittsfield, to Harold Dupee, $45,000.
Richmond
Colleen A. Catalano, trustee of the Arthur Catalano and Colleen A. Catalano RVT, sold property at 311 Swamp Road, Richmond, to Mary H. Hull and Mark S. Baranski, $445,000.
U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, and Wendy L. La Fage sold property at 11 East Road, Richmond, to Ruby Realty LLC, $290,000.
Sandisfield
Robert Bierwith sold property at 11 Stump Road, Sandisfield, to Philip F. Sortin and Beth Sortin, $540,000.
Savoy
Robert V. Charron sold property at 98 Loop Road, Savoy, to Ralph K. and Irene T. Shone, $268,000.
Washington
Howard J. and Nancy L. L’Hote sold property at Lower Valley Road, Washington, to Noco Enterprises LLC, $225,000.
American Estate & Trust LC, FBO Scott Lively, sold property at Watson Road, Washington, to Keith H. Davis, trustee of the Keith H. Davis RVT, $75,000.
West Stockbridge
Linda A. Johnston and Michael Angelini sold property at 16 Great Barrington Road, West Stockbridge, to Champika Fernando and Robin E. Bankert, $350,000.
Williamstown
Mary S. Merselis, trustee of The Oliver NT, sold property at 128-130 Water St., Williamstown, to Climate Work LLC, $365,000.
Herbert Eldon Gregg sold property at 179 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Sharon D. and Juan M. Gonzales Jr., $502,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.