April 25-29
Adams
OTW Ventures LLC sold property at 2 John St., Adams, to Robert B. and Patricia A. Bernier, $80,000.
The Adams Center for Art LLC sold property at 15 Commercial St., Adams, to Tonia Marie Canavan, $217,000.
OTW Ventures LLC sold property at 31 Richmond Lane, Adams, to Lancasterhaus LLC, $150,000.
Gary and Marie M. Ganthier sold property at 3 Richmond St., Adams, to Manuel Hernandez-Novo, $112,500.
Redesigned Dwellings LLC sold property at 48-50 Temple St., Adams, to Matthew L. Zieminski and Michael Bressett, $41,000.
Alford
Lisa A. Farnam sold property at 169 Green River Road, Alford, to Dana Fuchs and Stuart I. Schwartzapfel, $678,000.
Becket
Community LC LLC sold property at Sir Galahad Drive, Becket, to Seandell Carter, $6,050.
Cheshire
Mark F. Warner sold property at 12 School St., Cheshire, to Kyle R. Turner, $218,500.
Dennis M. Messana and Benjamin Melle, general partners of Messana and Melle Enterprises, sold property at 19 Lanesboro Road, Cheshire, to Peter M. and Patricia A. Francoeur, $236,000.
Castle 2020 LLC sold property at 12 South St., Cheshire, to Patricia A. Roberts, $50,000.
Clarksburg
Susan I. Morocco sold property at 485 North Houghton St., Clarksburg, to Carole F. and Paul O. Cote, trustees of the Carole F. Cote Revocable FT, $347,000.
Paul L. Ethier sold property at 1136 River Road, Clarksburg, to Barbara J. Little, $305,000.
Dalton
Robert A. and Karen M. Kowalczyk sold property at 130 Raymond Drive, Dalton, to Valeri A. Reynolds, $685,000.
Brian J. and Teresa A. Kardasen sold property at 19 Hinsdale Road, Dalton, to David C. Atwell, $190,000.
Matthew Dellaghelfa sold property at 9 Crane Ave., Dalton, to William W. Reed Jr. and Morgan A. Skidmore, $182,000.
Egremont
Gary J. Oggiani and Mary W. Oggiani sold property at 26 Undermountain Road, Egremont, to Neil R. Seyffert and Patricia K. Seyffert, $66,500.
Great Barrington
Steven Homer and Michelle Homer sold property at 150 Alford Road, Great Barrington, to Sophie B. Lavine and Caroline P. Pratt, $400,000.
Gregory J. Comcowich and Amy E. Comcowich sold property at 34 Division St., Great Barrington, to Brian Joseph Buccellato and Margaret Ann Buccellato, $924,000.
Eric H. Wellenkamp and Gregg O. Wellenkamp sold property at Kalliste Hill, Great Barrington, to Kristin Drucker and Peter Drucker, $350,000.
Lisa Dunham and Scott W. Dunham sold property at 74 Cottage St., Great Barrington, to T&E Real Estate Transaction LLC, $325,000.
Majestic Oak Estates LLC sold property at VanDeusenville Road, Great Barrington, to Bernice R. Jones and Olivia R. Jones, $175,000.
Hinsdale
Kyle W. Kozlowski and Josephine Magro sold property at 81 Maple St., Hinsdale, to David and Judy Merhar, $317,000.
Black Dog Family Properties LLC sold property at 318 George Schnopp Road, Hinsdale, to Michael Martin, $257,500.
Lanesborough
Joshua W. Lyons sold property at 6 Glenns Road, Lanesborough, to Trinity Ventures LLC, $116,000.
Lee
Christopher Constantopoulos sold property at 150 Marble St., Lee, to Cynthia A. Stone, $392,000.
Henning C. Carlson, individually, and Henning C. and Joyce L. Carlson, trustees of the Henning C. Carlson RVT and Joyce L. Carlson RVT, sold property at 1100 Pleasant St., Lee, to Armor Fire Technologies Inc., $530,000.
Lenox
Alissa Marie Cooper sold property at 48 Cliffwood St., Lenox, to Richard J. and Ingrid J. Taylor, trustees of the Richard and Ingrid Taylor RVT, $819,000.
Eduardo and Caroline Rooney Serrano sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit B-8, Lenox, to Rebecca M. and Helaine T. Harris, $134,000.
Philip D. Knowles sold property at 11 Pine Knoll Road, Lenox, to property of Warm Welcome Stays 2 LLC, $480,000.
Monterey
Russell A. Hopkins and Holly A. Hopkins sold property at 39 Pixley Road, Monterey, to Kevin Moody, $699,000.
Brian W. Palmer, trustee of Highridge Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at 0 Beartown Mountain Road, Monterey, to Hannan Peffin King, $550,000.
Jeffrey Mestel and Janet Mestel sold property at 99 Hupi Road, Monterey, to Nigel Howard, trustee of Nigel Howard Revocable Trust, and Andrea Allocco Howard, trustee of Andrea Allocco Howard Revocable Trust, $1,800,000.
Mount Washington
Ethan J. Garrett and Barbara Lynn Garrett sold property at 457 East St., Mount Washington, to James S. Filkins and Virginia S. Filkins, $110,000.
Arthur S. Brown and Rebecca C. Garrett-Brown, trustees of Arthur & Rebecca Brown Revocable Trust, and Christian F. Garrett, Suzanne M. Garrett and Tara Garrett sold property at East Street, Mount Washington, to Kathleen Tunnell Handel, trustee of Handel Family Nominee Trust, $77,000.
New Ashford
Robert K. Larison Jr. sold property at 185 Mallery Road, New Ashford, to Jacob Francis and Molly Ruth Scace, $285,000.
North Adams
Kurt Collins sold property at 46-48 Phelps Ave., North Adams, to Collin Racette and London Green, $215,000.
Christina Gregory sold property at 55 Natural Bridge Road, North Adams, to Dante Cellana, $175,000.
Matthew J. Engel sold property at 136 North St., North Adams, to Kyle J. Danforth and Emily C. Moulton, $135,000.
Bradley and Bryant LLC sold property at 156-158 Prospect St., North Adams, to Jessica Thornhill Skeete, $245,000.
Otis
Jon T. Elliott sold property at 49 Bryant Road, Otis, to Matthew V. Gamelli, $289,000.
Pittsfield
Patrick J. Mele Jr. and Michael P. Filpi, personal reps. of the Estate of Patrick J. Mele Sr., sold property at 1081 Cascade St., Pittsfield, to Daniel and Jillian Albano, $278,000.
Raymond B. Meandro Jr. sold property at 236 South St., Pittsfield, to AMC Properties LLC, $180,000.
Pittsfield Properties Group LLC sold property at 351 West St., Pittsfield, to NAV Holdings LLC, $171,000.
Richard E. and Frank S. Olinski sold property at 80 Chickering St., Pittsfield, to Brent Hersey, $42,000.
Jillian A. Albano, formerly known as Jillian A. Heaton, sold property at 12 Egremont Ave., Pittsfield, to Mark A. Amuso, $275,000.
Jennifer A. Castro sold property at 89 Asci Drive, Pittsfield, to Patricia A. Gavin, $240,000.
Sub-Zero Holding Co. Inc. sold property at 8 Westview Road, Pittsfield, to Crescent Lease LLC, $1,247,076.
Pittsfield Properties Group LLC sold property at 71-73 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Miner Sparks, $150,000.
Daniel D. and Joyce A. Amuso, trustees of the Amuso RT, sold property at 42-44 Backman Ave., Pittsfield, to Donald J. and Carrie M. Gamache, $50,000.
Linda R. Briggs sold property at 79 Wellington Ave., Pittsfield, to Scott Higuera, $100,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. sold property at 146 Cole Ave., Pittsfield, to Abigail E. Jones, $196,500.
Eric M. and Leslie E. Slocum sold property at 151 Onota St., Pittsfield, to PFGC LLC, $150,000.
Francis G. and Robin C. Sabellico sold property at 8 Daralyn Court, Pittsfield, to Benjamin Pigott, $490,000.
Colin J.M. Toole sold property at 125 Alpine Trail, Unit 23-C, Pittsfield, to Maureen E. Byrne and Michael R. Gottfried, $727,500.
Nils E. Jacobsson II sold property at 247 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Robert A. and Kellie Wendling, $310,000.
Andrew C. and Courtney G. Meisberger sold property at 65 Crofut St., Pittsfield, to Eric Tobin, $880,000.
Charles Shaw and Paula Pravia sold property at 53 Daniels Ave., Pittsfield, to Tameka McDaniel Vasquez, $189,900.
Sheffield
Scottsdale REI LLC sold property at 194 East Main St., Sheffield, to Berkshire Properties Rentals LLC, $265,000.
John Lucke Reilley and Joy Reilley sold property at 385 Bears Den Road, Sheffield, to Kelly M. Gold and Josh A. Nicosia, $390,000.
Stockbridge
58 Interlaken LLC sold property at 58 Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, to Across Roads LLC, $605,000.
Rosalie Berger sold property at 8 Meadow Road, Stockbridge, to Robert A. Schubert and Audrey Shachnow, $1,145,000.
West Stockbridge
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 9 State Line Road, West Stockbridge, to Carle Peter Jensen, $384,900.
Albert A. Sabatino Estate sold property at 76 Great Barrington Road, West Stockbridge, to Miha Habic and Kaethe Minden, $545,000.
Williamstown
The President and Trustees of Williams College sold property at 224 Pine Cobble Road, Williamstown, to Steffen and Tatum Siebert, $539,050.
Henry E. Bratcher III and Nicole Bratcher-Heffernan, trustees of the Cold Spring South NT, sold property at 988 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Henry E. Bratcher III and Catherine A. Bratcher, $127,600.
Susan S. and John P. Hogan Jr. sold property at 1012 Jericho Road, Unit B, Building 101, Williamstown, to W. Merrill and Carolyn A. Sanderson, $275,000.
Thomas S. and Bonghee L. Lis sold property at 404 Hemlock Lane, Williamstown, to Vincent Melito, trustee of the Vincent Melito RVT, $352,000.
Windsor
Brian R. and Melissa A. Vreeland sold property at 235 High St. Hill Road, Windsor, to Dustin W. Teich, $455,000.
Jacob Trudeau sold property at 0 Old Route 9, Windsor, to Kai and Nichole Nalenz, $27,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.